Politically neutral administration needed for holding fair polls: West Bengal Governor
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that the police and the administration must be politically neutral for holding free and fair assembly elections in the state.
The officials who are engaged in political activities will have to face the consequences, Dhankhar said in a Twitter post, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state police and the Home Department.
"Fairness of elections @MamataOfficial is imperative being soul of democracy. For this police @WBPolice & administration @HomeBengal must be 'politically neutral' & give up its entrenched political mindset & stance," he tweeted.
Also Read | Mamata govt has given free access to infiltrators: Amit Shah
Assembly polls are due in the state in April-May this year.
"Alarming inputs of police political activity" are worrisome and the law will not spare those engaged in such transgressions, Dhankhar said without elaborating.
"Exemplary consequences will emanate. Democratic process cannot be allowed to be so sullied by those who act as 'law unto themselves'," the governor tweeted.
Dhankhar has on a number of occasions alleged that a section of the police and government officials are acting like political workers and asked them to refrain from doing so.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, PM Modi to visit Bengal on Feb 7
- PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyes a victory in the elections scheduled to be held in April-May in the eastern state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Mamata will be left: Shah jabs West Bengal CM over TMC leaders joining BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irani to address Howrah rally in place of Shah, more TMC leader may join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejaswi Surya says BJP will form 'clean & transparent' govt in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP expresses concerns over TMC's bike rallies in West Bengal's Birbhum
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Advantage TMC, as regional parties enter Bengal polls race
- Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United), and the main opposition, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD); the Samajwadi Party (SP), Jharkhand’s governing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) as well as Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls either in alliance or on their own.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal: Ex-minister Rajib Banerjee quits as TMC MLA ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More politicians likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s 2-day visit to Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly elections: Cong to contest on 92 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'First tackle Delhi, then think of Bengal': Mamata takes a jibe at Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice
- The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal
- The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ‘free and fair’ polls in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox