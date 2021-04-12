'She sees it all, knows about it': Mamata doesn’t condemn violence, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating violence amid the ongoing assembly elections in the eastern state. PM Modi said he was surprised that Mamata Banerjee never asked people to peacefully cast their votes. “Bengal CM never condemned incidents of violence. She is aware of these incidents, yet she does not request people to vote peacefully. Who is instigating violence? They are receiving their instructions from somewhere. She has started riling up her supporters fearing a loss on May 2,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Barasat in poll-bound Bengal.

PM Modi added that Mamata Banerjee fears a high voter turnout as it will lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. “She knows that it is goons from her party who are involved in spreading violence hence she never condemned the acts of violence. She sees it all and she knows all about what is happening,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) should see the writing on the wall that it will not return to power on May 2. “Dui May Didi Jacche, BJP Ashche (May 2 will see the BJP’s entry, Didi’s exit),” the Prime Minister said. He also alleged that the chief minister held the future of Bengal’s youth hostage in order to better the future of her nephew, taking a jibe at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee without taking his name.

“Didi has done her best to secure the future of bhaipo (nephew) but has destroyed the present and future of Bengal’s youth,” PM Modi said. He said Bengal’s youth continue to wait for jobs. He also alleged that the Bengal government mismanaged funds allotted for Amphan relief and distributed them in a communal manner. “Didi, Amphan came for all. Amphan did not come for a specific community or a group of people. Why was the distribution of relief material done on communal lines?” the Prime Minister asked.

Voting in Bengal is being held in eight phases and four have been already held. The state witnessed violence during the fourth phase of the Bengal polls when five people were killed in two different incidents of firing in the Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar. Four people were killed in CISF firing and another was shot dead while he was returning home from the polling booth. The next phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 will be held on April 17. Votes will be counted on May 2.