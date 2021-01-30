IND USA
Tejaswi Surya says BJP will form 'clean & transparent' govt in West Bengal

Tejaswi Surya today visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple along with BJP MP Soumitra Khan and party workers.
ANI, North 24 Paraganas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Angry at the presence of a large number of police personnel who allegedly tried to stop them, the BJYM activists led by MP Tejaswi Surya forcibly removed the barricades and entered the varsity campus.(PHOTO CREDIT: BJP.)

While visiting the Dakshineswar Kali Temple here on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and youth wing leader Tejaswi Surya said the party will form a "new, clean and transparent" government in West Bengal.

Tejaswi Surya today visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple along with BJP MP Soumitra Khan and party workers.

Talking to reporters, Surya said, "We prayed for the well-being of the BJP workers who are working for the people of the state. We prayed to Maa Kali that we can achieve our dream to create the Sonar Bangla."

Asked about leaders whose names are associated with scams have joined BJP recently from Trinamool Congress, Surya said, "BJP will form a new, clean and transparent government in Bengal. The government will conduct fare probe to the scams, once it comes to power."

On the blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi on Friday, the BJP leader said, "It happened in Delhi after six years. There was no casualty and no loud explosion. However, the Home Minister and his department will find the culprits and punish them after proper investigation. The country is secured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Assembly elections in West Bengal is due in a few months. BJP is seeking to come to power in the state and has been extensively campaigning over the past few months.

