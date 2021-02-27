TMC, BJP trade barbs over 8-phase elections
Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday questioned the rationale behind holding the West Bengal assembly elections in eight phases and scheduling polls in some districts on more than one day.
The CM also attacked the Election Commission, saying the EC scheduled the poll dates keeping in mind the BJP’s demands. “The district of South 24 Parganas is a TMC stronghold. Hence elections have been scheduled there on three days. Has this been done on the directions of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi? Is it that after wrapping up the elections in other states, they want to play a month-long game here?” she told the media.
“If elections can be held in Bihar and Assam in three phases, then why are they being held in eight phases here? Who will be benefitted? The ECI should be more rational,” she said.
Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, BJP’s former national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “She is agitated because eight-phase polling will ensure peaceful polling, not the bloodbath we always witness. If she is so confident about having mass support it should not make any difference is polls are held in 28 phases.”
Left Front chairman Biman Bose echoed the CM: “Why should it be part 1, part 2. I don’t know the reason behind it. I have known elections since 1958.”
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said: “We apprehended massive violence... We are happy that polls would be held in eight phases...”
“There has been a 31% increase in polling booths in WB, and the eight phases in WB have been mandated since the mobilization of resources manpower is necessary. In Bihar, the Commission had also done the same...,” an EC official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC, BJP trade barbs over 8-phase elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC tries to hold fort as BJP aims to gain ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left parties ask EC to explain eight-phase poll in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, CM Mamata showers last minute sops in bid to woo voters
- The ECI around 4:30 pm on Friday announced the poll dates for four states, including West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. With the announcement of the polls the MCC came into force barring any new announcements by the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu rush to announce last-minute sops
- The model code of conduct, which comes into effect immediately after poll dates are announced by the Election Commission, prohibits governments from making any welfare announcements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal elections begin on March 27; state stares at bi-polar contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Poll Dates 2021 | State to see 8-phased polls from March 27: ECI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal needs a vaccine against cut-money, extortion and theft, says JP Nadda
- The Union government has announced that in the second phase of vaccination, people over the age of 60 years and those below 60 but above 40 and with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TMC has two faces...': Owaisi after cops cancel Kolkata rally ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP claims Mamata Banerjee forced police to deny permission to Poriborton Yatra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP to crowdsource WB poll manifesto; Nadda launches campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox