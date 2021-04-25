TMC lodges complaint against BJP after crowd swells at actor’s rally

The ruling Trinamool Congress has lodged a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party after the crowd at actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty’s rally swelled beyond the 500-mark, mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The BJP in turn moved the ECI and lodged a complaint against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for staying at Murshidabad district. Some constituencies of the district go to polls on Monday and the remaining on April 29.

Malda youth TMC president Prasenjit Das lodged a complaint with the district magistrate of Malda against the BJP for violation of ECI directives at Mithun Chakraborty's rally.

The poll panel on Thursday had banned cycle or motorbike rallies, padyatras and limited public events to 500 people for the remaining two phases of the West Bengal elections, saying political parties had flouted Covid-19 norms despite an alarming spike in infections.

The BJP had organized a rally at Baishnabnagar in Malda on Saturday, which was addressed by Chakraborty. The Bollywood star has a huge fan following in the state.

“There was a huge gathering in the rally, well beyond the prescribed limit of 500 people. No safety protocols for maintaining social distance was taken,” said Das, adding that the TMC has demanded immediate action against Chakraborty.

BJP candidate of Baishnabnagar Swadhin Sarkar, however, said that all arrangements were made to maintain Covid-19 protocols.

“However, when people saw Chakraborty’s helicopter they gathered in thousands. They crossed the barricades. The organisers urged everyone to maintain social distance and wear masks. BJP is in no way responsible for this,” said Sarkar.

Meanwhile, the BJP sent a letter to the poll panel claiming that Banerjee was staying in Murshidabad even during the silence period violating the ECI’s poll code.

“The BJP is not aware of the rules and hence is raising such allegations. Baharampur assembly constituency, where the TMC chief is campaigning and staying, goes to poll in the last stage on April 29. Silence period hasn’t started in the constituency,” said Naru Gopal Mukherjee, TMC candidate of Baharampur in Murshidabad.