TMC will fail to win Mamata's former seat of Bhabanipur, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday the ruling Trinamool Congress will be unable to retain the Bhabanipur constituency, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee won in the last assembly elections in West Bengal in 2016. Shah expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate and actor Rudranil Ghosh will emerge victorious from the Bhabanipur seat this year. “I visited Bhabanipur earlier and Mamata Banerjee will lose her earlier seat and our candidate Rudranil Ghosh will emerge victorious with a huge mandate,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shah conducted a door-to-door campaign for Rudranil Ghosh, who is contesting against West Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on April 26 during the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Mamata Banerjee gave up the Bhabanipur seat and is fighting from Nandigram, where she has been pitted against her former party member Suvendu Adhikari. Adhikari joined the BJP last year in December.

Home minister Amit Shah was accompanied by the BJP's Tarakeswar candidate Swapan Dasgupta and its state unit’s workers and leaders during his door-to-door campaign. He also visited Bakulbagan and other localities requesting people to vote for the BJP. Shah also had lunch at BJP veteran Samarendraprasad Biswas’ house. “BJP has deep roots in Bengal. Today, I had the privilege of having lunch at Shri Samarendra Prasad Biswas ji’s home in Bhabanipur. Jupi Da is one of the founding members of the BJP. His efforts and commitment to bring a BJP govt, to serve the people of WB, will soon be realised,” Shah tweeted along with pictures of his meeting with Biswas.

West Bengal is witnessing one of the most important elections as the BJP and TMC go head-to-head in a tight contest. Three phases of the polls have already been held and the fourth will be held on Saturday. The elections are being held across eight phases and the votes will be counted on May 2.