Two days after election, BJP worker found dead at West Bengal’s Kalna

A BJP worker was found dead at Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal where polls were held on April 17. The man’s body was found hanging from a mango tree near his house on Monday morning.

While BJP leaders alleged that he was killed by TMC-backed goons, the latter has rubbished the allegations.

“He [the worker] was receiving threats over the past few days from TMC workers. There were drag marks on the soil and blood was found near the spot where the body was found hanging. TMC goons have murdered him,” said Biswajit Kundu, BJP candidate of Kalna assembly.

“They are making wild allegations. Even if a person falls in a pond in an inebriated state and dies, they blame the TMC and try to malign us. Only a detailed investigation can bring out the truth,” said Swapan Debnath, minister and TMC leader.

A senior police officer said they have started an investigation and would be able to comment only after the post-mortem report comes in.

Following the incident, BJP workers staged a protest and even ransacked a TMC party office before putting it on fire.