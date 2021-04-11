Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal assembly election 2021: Amit Shah to address 6 public programs today
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly election 2021: Amit Shah to address 6 public programs today

As many as 45 assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections scheduled on April 17.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah and candidate Rudranil Ghosh (R) greeting people during a door-to-door campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections on Friday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Union minister of home affairs, Amit Shah will address six public programs in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday.

Out of the six public programs, he will address three roadshows in the state today.

At first, Shah will carry out a roadshow in Santipur at 12:20 PM. After concluding this event, another roadshow will be carried out in Ranaghat Dakshin at 1:30 PM.

At 3:40 PM, Shah will address a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin. The fourth event will be a roadshow in Panihati at 04:25 PM.

The last two public programs will be in the form of town hall meetings.

Union home affairs minister will carry out a Town Hall Meeting in Kamarhati at 5:30 PM. After this, he will carry out another town hall meeting in Rajarhat Gopalpur at 7:00 PM. 45 assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled on April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Forces opened fire to save lives': Election Commission on Cooch Behar violence

5 killed in voting day violence in West Bengal

Statement on forces doesn’t violate code, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tells EC

BJP, TMC spar over Prashant Kishor’s conversation with journalists

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 amit shah in bengal
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP