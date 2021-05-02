West Bengal assembly election: Early trends show close fight between TMC and BJP

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a very close fight in West Bengal where the counting of votes for the assembly elections began at 8am on Sunday.

Click here for full coverage on West Bengal assembly election 2021 results

Early trends at 9am showed the ruling Trinamool Congress was leading in 55 seats while the BJP was ahead in at least 52 of the 294 seats. The coalition of Left parties, Congress and ISF was trailing at a distant third with three seats.

West Bengal's battle is going to be the most interesting to watch as chief minister Mamata Banerjee aims to grab the post for a third term the BJP, which hasn't announced its CM face, is confident of winning over 200 seats.

Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the TMC and BJP, who trained guns at each other during massive election rallies that were later criticised for being conducted during the worrisome wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If Mamata Banerjee’s TMC manages to hold on, it will a remarkable achievement as the party has been weakened by desertions, faced significant anti-incumbency, and appeared to be behind the BJP for much of the campaign.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a very close fight in West Bengal where the counting of votes for the assembly elections began at 8am on Sunday. Click here for full coverage on West Bengal assembly election 2021 results Early trends at 9am showed the ruling Trinamool Congress was leading in 55 seats while the BJP was ahead in at least 52 of the 294 seats. The coalition of Left parties, Congress and ISF was trailing at a distant third with three seats. West Bengal's battle is going to be the most interesting to watch as chief minister Mamata Banerjee aims to grab the post for a third term the BJP, which hasn't announced its CM face, is confident of winning over 200 seats. Exit polls have predicted a close contest between the TMC and BJP, who trained guns at each other during massive election rallies that were later criticised for being conducted during the worrisome wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. If Mamata Banerjee’s TMC manages to hold on, it will a remarkable achievement as the party has been weakened by desertions, faced significant anti-incumbency, and appeared to be behind the BJP for much of the campaign.