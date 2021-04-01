Mamata Banerjee dials Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, says ‘Nandigram locals not being allowed to vote'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dialled the state’s governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that several voters in the Nandigram constituency are not being allowed to cast their ballot.

"...They didn't allow the local people to cast their vote. From morning I am campaigning...Now I am appealing to you, please see..." the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Banerjee’s claim comes on a day when 30 constituencies in West Bengal from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur, and Purba Medinipur are voting in the second phase of assembly polls to elect the next state government.

Soon after the chief minister’s complaint and request to Dhankhar to look into the matter, the governor posted on Twitter, “Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes.”

Banerjee was at a polling booth in Nandigram when she phoned the governor. She also alleged that people were raising slogans at booths and that they are outsiders. “They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by Central Forces,” she told ANI. She was referring to loud iterations of BJP's 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans that could be heard as she sat inside the booth, according to ANI.

The chief minister reached the booth amid allegations of booths being captured by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ANI reported, adding, Trinamool Congress (TMC) agents have alleged that they are not being allowed to enter the polling stations in Nandigram. According to the news agency, Banerjee informed that 63 complaints regarding booth capturing have been sent to the Election Commission (EC).

The Nandigram constituency is witnessing a fierce battle between Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who was once the chief minister’s close aide. While the chief minister is seeking a third term in the eastern state, Adhikari had earlier pledged that he would quit politics if he does not defeat Banerjee by 50,000 votes.

West Bengal goes to the polls in eight phases. The first phase of voting was conducted on March 27 and the last phase will be held on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.