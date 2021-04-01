IND USA
Polling officials leave from a distribution centre after collecting election material on the eve of second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, in Bankura, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Polling officials leave from a distribution centre after collecting election material on the eve of second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, in Bankura, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (PTI)
Live

Assembly elections 2021 live updates: Bengal, Assam vote today in 2nd phase

All eyes are on Nandigram, where chief minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:21 AM IST

After a heated campaigning, voting for the second phase of elections in 30 seats in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam is taking place on Thursday amid high security. All eyes are on Nandigram, where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is taking on her protégé-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

More than 7.3 million voters will exercise their franchise today where 345 candidates are contesting the polls.

Click here for full election coverage

In West Bengal, the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur are slated to vote today with Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women. It means only 11% of the candidates are women.

With allegations made by TMC and BJP, warning that external forces could create disturbance today, the Election Commission has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in and around all polling stations in Nandigram and East Midnapore district in West Bengal. The commission has also deployed additional security forces. In Nandigram alone, where there are 355 polling booths, around 22 companies of central forces have been deployed.

Apart from Nandigram, another high-profile seat is the Debra constituency where BJP has fielded former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh against Trinamool Congress' Humayun Kabir, also an ex-IPS officer.

Assam is scheduled to vote today in the penultimate phase where 345 candidates in 39 constituencies across 13 districts are contesting the polls. The main contest is seen to be between the alliances led by BJP and Congress.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 01, 2021 07:21 AM IST

    Voting begins in Bengal

    Polling begins at booth number 137 in Bankura, in the second phase of voting for Assembly elections

  • APR 01, 2021 07:09 AM IST

    PM Modi urges West Bengal to vote in 'record numbers'

    PM Modi also voted for West Bengal and asked people to vote in record numbers. "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers," PM Modi said in a tweet.

  • APR 01, 2021 06:55 AM IST

    'Festival of democracy': PM Modi tweets ahead of voting

    Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged voters to go out and vote. "Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise," PM Modi said in a tweet.

  • APR 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST

    Voting begins in 39 seats in Assam, 30 seats in West Bengal in phase 2 of Assembly elections

