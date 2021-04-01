Bengal Polls: After Mahua Moitra’s ‘Chotiwala’ barb, Giriraj Singh reacts

As the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a squabble over the ‘chotiwala’ jibe, Union fisheries minister and BJP leader Giriaj Singh on Thursday reacted sharply towards TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s recent tweet where she said, “There are chotiwalas and then there are chotiwala rakshasas who refers to gotra of Rohingyas as if it were a term of abuse. Modiji should ask his cabinet minister to refrain from such filth.”

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said the TMC supremo and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s people have a hatred towards ‘choti, religion and Jai Shri Ram’ and he was proud that ‘choti’ is his sanskar (sacrament) and ‘sanskriti’ (culture).

Moitra’s tweet on Thursday came in the backdrop of Singh raking up the issue of ‘Rohingya’s gotra’ after Banerjee mentioned her gotra on Tuesday. Addressing a rally in Nandigram, she said her gotra is ‘Maa Maati Manush’ but she is actually a ‘Shandilya’. Singh also accused the Bengal CM of using the gotra card to win this year’s assembly election.

“We talk about development. I am proud of my religion and culture. People should ask her (Mamata Banerjee). On one hand she is reciting the Kalma while on the other she talks about her gotra. She neither got Maya nor Ram,” the Union minister said on Thursday.





Hitting out at Banerjee over her letter addressed to non-BJP leaders on Wednesday, Singh said, “Mamata Banerjee will press for a re-election, gather all political parties across the country and meanwhile, she will decide from where she should file her nomination.”

The three-page letter, which was written just a day before Bengal went into the second phase of polling in 30 assembly constituencies, was addressed to several non-BJP leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Shiva Sena chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal etc.

In the letter, Banerjee accused the BJP led central government of “attacking democracy and constitutional federalism in India". She also said that the equation between the ruling and opposition parties had never been this terrible in the country’s history.