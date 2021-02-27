Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal election 2021: Schedule in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and others parts of north Bengal where BJP had jolted TMC
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal election 2021: Schedule in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and others parts of north Bengal where BJP had jolted TMC

The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats and BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah has announced that his party will oust the TMC government by winning more than 200.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:28 AM IST
A shopkeeper displays campaigning material of political parties for sale for West Bengal assembly elections 2021, in Kolkata on Friday.(AFP Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had jolted the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2019 by winning seven of the region’s eight Lok Sabha seats. The region has been a special focus area for the BJP this time too, when it is aiming to give a tough fight to Mamata Banerjee's party in Assembly elections beginning March 27.

Also Watch: Five states to vote between March 27 and April 29

The TMC too has been focussing on Darjeeling, Alipurduar, South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Malda. In January, both Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, who is the president of the youth wing of the party, toured these areas of West Bengal.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

West Bengal assembly polls in 8 phases: Election officials explain

TMC, BJP trade barbs over 8-phase elections

TMC tries to hold fort as BJP aims to gain ground

Left parties ask EC to explain eight-phase poll in West Bengal

Also Read: Crucial election cycle in 5 states to start on March 27

In 2019, the TMC’s tally in the Lok Sabha came down from 34 seats to 22. In terms of the 56 assembly segments in the eight Lok Sabha seats in north Bengal, the BJP was ahead of the TMC in 35.

Also See: Five charts that explain the upcoming elections

The West Bengal assembly has 294 seats and BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah has announced that his party will oust the TMC government by winning more than 200.

Here are the polling dates north Bengal:

April 10: Mekhliganj, Mathabhanga, Coochbehar North, Shitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, Tufanganj, Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduar, Falakata and Madarihat.

April 17: Dhupguri, Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Dabgram-Phulbari, Mall, Nagarakata, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Karshiang, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri and Phansidewa.

April 22: Chopra, Islampur, Goalpokhar, Chakulia, Karandighi, Hematabad, Kaliaganj, Raiganj and Itahar.

April 26: Kushmondi, Kumarganj, Balurghat, Tapan, Gangarampur and Harirampur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal election 2021 trinamool congress news bengal bjp
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP