IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Crucial election cycle in 5 states to start on March 27
Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive made the situation more conducive to conduct elections.(PTI )
Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive made the situation more conducive to conduct elections.(PTI )
india news

Crucial election cycle in 5 states to start on March 27

Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2, said chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. All Covid-19 election guidelines, including limiting the number of electors, regulating physical campaigning and road shows and sanitising booths and personnel, will be in place, he added.
READ FULL STORY
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:39 AM IST

Around 187 million people across five states in southern and eastern India will vote in 824 assembly seats for a month starting March 27, the election commission announced on Friday, kicking off the most crucial poll season since the general elections two years ago.

Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2, said chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. All Covid-19 election guidelines, including limiting the number of electors, regulating physical campaigning and road shows and sanitising booths and personnel, will be in place, he added.

The commission has set up 270,000 polling stations for what will be the largest electoral exercise in the country since the coronavirus pandemic struck early last year.

West Bengal, where a surging Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to unseat the ruling Trinamool Congress, will vote in the highest number of phases: eight. The 294 assembly seats in the eastern state will go to the polls between March 27 and April 29.

Polling for 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala and 30 seats in Puducherry will take place on April 6. Assam, with 126 assembly seats, will vote in three phases: March 27, April 1 and 6. Bypolls to Kanyakumari and Malappuram Lok Sabha seats will be also conducted on April 6.

Tamil Nadu will witness traditional rivals Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) square off in the first state election without political stalwarts M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. Kerala will see the Left parties fight a Congress-led alliance to hold on to their last bastion and Puducherry will head to the polls under President’s Rule after its government fell four days ago. Assam will see a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and regional parties.

“Last year, the entire world, when confronted with Covid-19, was figuring out how to balance the rights of citizens while protecting the health and safety of citizens,” said Arora, who demits office on April 13. “The commission used the Rajya Sabha elections and Bihar elections last year as a litmus to see how to conduct large-scale polls.”

Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive made the situation more conducive to conduct elections. He said door-to-door campaigning will be restricted to five persons, including the candidate, while road shows will be allowed with a maximum of five vehicles. The number of electors per booth will also be limited to 1,000.

The announcement of the month-long poll schedule in West Bengal stoked a controversy with CM Mamata Banerjee alleging the dates were suited to the BJP. “With all due respect to the Election Commission, I want to say questions are being raised on why elections will be held in so many phases in Bengal while other states will be voting in one phase,” she asked.


But the EC dismissed the charges.”The elections to West Bengal (assembly) in 2016 were in seven phases. The Lok Sabha was in seven phases. So, 7 to 8 (phases) is not such a big deal because we have to see movement of forces, we also have to see the current charges and counter-charges,” said Arora.

Bengal is expected to witness a pitched battle between the TMC, which is looking for a third straight term on the back of Banerjee’s mass popularity, and the BJP, which has rapidly expanded its presence and is hoping to form the government in the state for the first time.

For decades, the BJP was a fringe player in Bengal but surged to 40% vote share in the 2019 general election and ended up with 18 seats, just behind the TMC’s tally of 22. The party is banking on PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, corruption charges against grassroots TMC leaders and Hindu mobilisation to carry it past the majority mark of 147.

The BJP is also hoping to gain the support of refugee Dalit communities by promising them citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to fast-track grant of Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Buddhist, Sikhs, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and the AIADMK have traditionally swapped power, but Jayalalithaa made history when she returned to power in 2016. This is the first state election without the two stalwarts and parties are jockeying to claim their legacy.

Observers will be watching AIADMK for signs of internal dissent after the emergence of former general secretary VK Sasikala from prison last month. The DMK alliance is led by Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin, who is aiming to become the chief minister for the first time.

In Kerala — another state where traditional rivals Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front have alternated in power — the ruling LDF is fighting to keep the Left parties relevant in national politics. If the Congress-led UDF wins, the Left won’t be in power in any state. The BJP is also looking to make a mark, especially in the urban pockets of state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Assam is set to see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP coalition, a Congress-led alliance and a clutch of regional outfits born out of the fierce protests against the CAA. The 2019 election was held in the shadow of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which left out 1.9 million people, and the impending CAA, which indigenous groups fear may trigger an influx of illegal immigrants.

But since early 2020, implementation of CAA has been slow, and the rules not drafted. The NRC, too, has proceeded at a glacial pace. The BJP is hoping to retain power due to its social schemes while the Opposition is hoping to benefit from anti-CAA sentiment.

Puducherry is heading to the polls in political turmoil and under President’s Rule. Its Congress-led government collapsed four days ago after failing to prove a majority due to a spate of resignations from its lawmakers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
election commission west bengal assembly elections 2021 tamil nadu assembly elections
Close
According to experts, the liquor business in Delhi is shrouded in opacity and controlled by a handful of individuals or groups.(File photo. Representative image)
According to experts, the liquor business in Delhi is shrouded in opacity and controlled by a handful of individuals or groups.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Business of liquor needs a major detox

By Abhishek Dey, Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:31 AM IST
In 2019-20, the city government pegged its revenue from the liquor business at 5,500 crore -- roughly 11% of its total revenue of 51,000 crore. Among major states, an HT analysis showed only in Karnataka and Telangana, liquor revenue formed a bigger percentage of the state’s revenue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier in the state assembly, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced waiving gold loans up to six sovereigns taken from cooperative banks by the poor and farmers.
Earlier in the state assembly, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announced waiving gold loans up to six sovereigns taken from cooperative banks by the poor and farmers.
india news

Sops galore hours before poll schedule out

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Most number of sops came from Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami, who is trying to beat 10 years of incumbency. The state assembly unanimously passed a bill providing 10.5% reservation for influential Vanniyar community within the existing quota of 20% for the Most Backward Classes (MBC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive made the situation more conducive to conduct elections.(PTI )
Arora said the nationwide vaccination drive made the situation more conducive to conduct elections.(PTI )
india news

Crucial election cycle in 5 states to start on March 27

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be counted on May 2, said chief election commissioner Sunil Arora. All Covid-19 election guidelines, including limiting the number of electors, regulating physical campaigning and road shows and sanitising booths and personnel, will be in place, he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam account for 13% out of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha.(File photo. Representative image)
The states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam account for 13% out of the 543 seats in Lok Sabha.(File photo. Representative image)
india news

Five charts that explain the upcoming elections

By Abhishek Jha, Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Three out of the four states going to polls; Assam, West Bengal and Kerala are also the top three states by share of Muslims in the population. With 26.7% Muslims and 16.6% Christians, Kerala has the lowest share of Hindus -- to be sure, they are still a majority – among India’s important states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Referring to some of the new acquisitions, experts said IAF’s fighter, helicopter and transport fleets played a crucial during the Ladakh standoff that began last May.(PTI file photo)
Referring to some of the new acquisitions, experts said IAF’s fighter, helicopter and transport fleets played a crucial during the Ladakh standoff that began last May.(PTI file photo)
india news

IAF adds muscle to firepower in 2 yrs since Balakot

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Indian Air Force's (IAF’s) Mirage-2000s struck targets in Balakot in response to the Pakistan-backed Pulwama suicide attack in Kashmir in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed on February 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Celeste goes on to add how, in a meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shortly after this, Clinton asked him to “withdraw troops” from Kargil.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
Celeste goes on to add how, in a meeting with Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shortly after this, Clinton asked him to “withdraw troops” from Kargil.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

When Pakistan failed to get support during Kargil

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:54 AM IST
In a new book, Life in American Politics & Diplomatic Years in India published by Har-Anand Publications, Richard Celeste, the US ambassador to India between 1997 and 2001, reports a visit he received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to India, Ashraf Qazi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
india news

‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Addressing mediapersons, Kaur said, “I did not break any law and cannot think of doing so in future. But I raise voice against exploitation of labourers and farmers by the big corporate houses. Such influential people cannot tolerate this and try to suppress their voice.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra said in her petition that villagers arranged a felicitation function for the shooter, a professional hunter, on November 14, 2018.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra said in her petition that villagers arranged a felicitation function for the shooter, a professional hunter, on November 14, 2018.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

SC rejects contempt plea, says tigress Avni killed in accordance with order

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The Court issued notices to Maharashtra principal secretary Vikas Kharge, principal chief conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator forests (Pandharkawada) and member secretary, NTCA, on February 10 on a petition filed by a wildlife activist Sangeeta Dogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora shows a document during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI PHOTO)
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora shows a document during a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, (PTI PHOTO)
india news

‘Best of the best’: Election Commission on poll observer deployed in Bengal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
  • Poll panel officials said that special central observers are sent to each poll-bound state depending on the sensitivity of the state to look into law and order, expenditure and other aspects. The observers are usually retired bureaucrats who had held top posts in various central agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
After topping the temperature chart in the country for the last 2 days, the mercury in Bhubaneswar on Friday shot past 40 degree Celsius. (AFP PHOTO)
india news

February temperature in Bhubaneswar crosses 40 degree mark, highest in 58 years

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:52 PM IST
  • Weather officials said the rise in maximum day time temperature in Bhubaneswar was due to several factors. On Wednesday, the capital city of Odisha recorded 38 degrees Celsius while on Thursday the maximum temperature recorded was 39.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the country on both days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. (ANI PHOTO).
On Friday, 34 new cases were detected as positive in the state taking the total to 217,518 cases. One death was also recorded in Assam taking the death toll to 1092. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Assam puts decision of no Covid-19 tests at airports, railway stations on hold

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • The new order was issued to prevent the spread of the disease in view of 'gradual increase' in cases and detection of the new strain of the virus at some places across the country .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adar Poonawalla on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah and brief him about vaccine capacity.
Adar Poonawalla on Friday met Union home minister Amit Shah and brief him about vaccine capacity.
india news

'Honour to meet you': Adar Poonawalla briefs Amit Shah on vaccine capacity

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The government is yet to announce a price for Covishield and Covaxin for those who will get inoculated at private hospitals starting from March 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for five assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
The Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for five assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.(HT File Photo)
india news

Former CECs say 8 phases of polling in WB must be due to law and order situation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Former CECs --O P Rawat and N Gopalaswami-- noted that whenever the EC feels there is enhanced security requirements based on ground realities, it takes these precautions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha government has directed that all passengers coming from these 11 states have to be screened at the point of arrival at airports and railway stations as per the protocol. (HT PHOTO).
The Odisha government has directed that all passengers coming from these 11 states have to be screened at the point of arrival at airports and railway stations as per the protocol. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Odisha orders 7-day home isolation for people coming from 11 states, Chandigarh

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • The 11 states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The union territory is Chandigarh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport &amp; Highways said rooftop solar offers an excellent value proposition to MSMEs by significantly bringing down cost of electricity consumption, which on an average, is up to one-fifth of their operations cost.(PTI)
The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport & Highways said rooftop solar offers an excellent value proposition to MSMEs by significantly bringing down cost of electricity consumption, which on an average, is up to one-fifth of their operations cost.(PTI)
india news

Gadkari urges MSMEs to avail concessional finance and install rooftop solar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:25 PM IST
The minister observed that a large amount (average 8 and higher per unit) is being paid by the MSMEs for power consumption, which contributes to up to one-fifth of the overall production costs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac