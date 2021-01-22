IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST

Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Arindam Bhattacharya on Thursday said the TMC-led West Bengal government, which is under a debt of several lakh crores of rupees, has been misleading the people.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "There has been no industrialisation for a long time. The TMC government is under 5 lakh crore debt. They are taking loans to pay off loans. They are even taking loans to pay interest. How will development take place?"

While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, he accused TMC of misleading the people.

"There is a nexus of criminals with the administration in West Bengal. It is very difficult to work for people being in this system. So the system needs to be changed according to the people's demand," claimed Bhattacharya.

He said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.

"The TMC government pushes the youth to political violence and antisocial activities. It is time to stop this trend," added the BJP leader.

On Rohingya issue, Bhattacharya said, "The inclusion of Rohingyas in the voter list is a big threat to our constitutional set up. There are chances of inclusion of the Rohingyas in the border areas. If Dilip Ghosh is saying this and the issue has been raised before the Election commission, then there must a detailed report."

Arindam Bhattacharya joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of party's national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi.

Notably, prior to TMC, Bhattacharya was an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Congress ticket.

There has been an exodus of leaders and workers from the ruling TMC to BJP in poll-bound West Bengal in the recent months. In December 2020, former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP at a rally in Midnapore in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
It also said that live webcasting should be made available inside critical polling stations and its feed should be made available to political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) is yet to issue a reaction to the TMC's allegation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer sai(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu have been arrested for allegedly raising a controversial slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, police said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:56 AM IST
The Election Commission officials are also scheduled to meet representatives of political parties before meeting officials of the central and state regulatory agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya

ANI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment comes in the backdrop of an alleged attack by TMC goons where stones were hurled at BJP workers in East Midnapore
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
west bengal assembly election

JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting tomorrow evening, said sources. The party is seeking to win more than 200 seats in the upcoming polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“It appears to be a stunt keeping in mind the assembly polls, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji (as Bose is popularly known” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said.(HT Archive)
“It appears to be a stunt keeping in mind the assembly polls, and not as a mark of respect to Netaji (as Bose is popularly known” TMC Lok Sabha member and party spokesperson Saugata Roy said.(HT Archive)
west bengal assembly election

Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:47 AM IST
While the TMC wants that the day be celebrated as Desh Nayak Diwas (day of the national hero), the Forward Bloc, which Bose formed in 1939, and a section of his family demand that January 23 be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The banner of the Home Minister has been broken as the Trinamool Congress supporters shouted slogans and held posters against Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
The banner of the Home Minister has been broken as the Trinamool Congress supporters shouted slogans and held posters against Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST
Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers from its roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supporters assaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where the clashes took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari gestures during a roadshow from Tollygunge to Rashbehari in Kolkata, West Bengal( Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh and Subhendu Adhikar waves to supporters during a public rally, in Kolkata on Monday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP and former footballer Prasun Banerjee summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Narada sting case at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Trinamool Congress MP and former footballer Prasun Banerjee summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Narada sting case at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:44 AM IST
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who was present at the meeting, said "Prasun-da is a veteran in the party and a pride of the country."
READ FULL STORY
Close
With Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari will have to devote considerable time in his own AC now.(PTI)
With Mamata Banerjee announcing her decision to contest from Nandigram, Adhikari will have to devote considerable time in his own AC now.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

What explains Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram entry?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:59 AM IST
While Mamata Banerjee’s announcement has shifted all focus to Nandigram, it needs to be underlined that Bhabanipur might not be a totally safe seat for her in today’s circumstances. Past election statistics underline this fact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP