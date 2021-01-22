West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA
Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Arindam Bhattacharya on Thursday said the TMC-led West Bengal government, which is under a debt of several lakh crores of rupees, has been misleading the people.
Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "There has been no industrialisation for a long time. The TMC government is under ₹5 lakh crore debt. They are taking loans to pay off loans. They are even taking loans to pay interest. How will development take place?"
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, he accused TMC of misleading the people.
"There is a nexus of criminals with the administration in West Bengal. It is very difficult to work for people being in this system. So the system needs to be changed according to the people's demand," claimed Bhattacharya.
He said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.
"The TMC government pushes the youth to political violence and antisocial activities. It is time to stop this trend," added the BJP leader.
On Rohingya issue, Bhattacharya said, "The inclusion of Rohingyas in the voter list is a big threat to our constitutional set up. There are chances of inclusion of the Rohingyas in the border areas. If Dilip Ghosh is saying this and the issue has been raised before the Election commission, then there must a detailed report."
Arindam Bhattacharya joined the BJP on Wednesday in presence of party's national general secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi.
Notably, prior to TMC, Bhattacharya was an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Congress ticket.
There has been an exodus of leaders and workers from the ruling TMC to BJP in poll-bound West Bengal in the recent months. In December 2020, former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP at a rally in Midnapore in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal
BJP's Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls
- Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC
BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC
Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness
Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya
JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls
Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak
TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls
Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party
What explains Mamata Banerjee's Nandigram entry?
