Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / BJP’s Mukul Roy to contest Bengal polls, among candidates for final four phases
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Mukul Roy to contest Bengal polls, among candidates for final four phases

He will be facing off against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on part of the TMC.
By hindustantimes.com | Posted by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy. (PTI File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

The list names BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, once a veteran leader of the Trinamool Congress and close aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as the candidate from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency. He will be facing off against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on part of the TMC.

The BJP fielded, among others, actor Rudranil Ghosh from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had won the seat for her party in the 2016 assembly elections. However, she's contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat this time around, imparting the responsibility to defend Bhabanipur on veteran TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the party's first elected MLA.

Several other prominent faces also feature in the BJP's list of candidates, including veteran leaders Rahul Sinha and Asim Sarkar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Once we win Bengal...': Mamata's warning to BJP, with an eye on Delhi

Bengal minister’s ‘Suvendu’ jibe at BJP as party faces protests over tickets

TMC’s days are numbered, says PM Modi at Purulia rally

'Will approach EC': Mukul Roy over bombing incident near MP Arjun Singh's house
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal govt west bengal congress
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP