West Bengal polls 2021: Special police observer Vivek Dubey to reach on Sunday

At least 18 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reached West Bengal on Saturday as part of the ongoing deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state for the assembly polls.
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Overall 143 companies of CAPF have come to West Bengal so far. (AP File Photo )

Retired IPS officer Vivek Dubey, who was appointed as a special police observer by the Election Commission of India for the West Bengal assembly polls, will reach the state on Sunday, an official said.

Dubey, a 1981-batch officer from Andhra Pradesh, was entrusted with the same responsibly in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"He will come to West Bengal tomorrow and take stock of the situation. He will hold meetings with senior police officers," the official said on Saturday.

At least 18 companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) reached West Bengal on Saturday as part of the ongoing deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state for the assembly polls.

He said 10 companies of the SSB reached the state from Assam and eight from Bihar.

Three companies each have been deployed in Kolkata, Barasat, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and two each in Bongaon, Basirhat and Sundarbans, the official said.

Overall 143 companies of CAPF have come to the state so far, he added.

