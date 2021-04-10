IND USA
A polling officer applies indelible ink on the finger of a voter (AP Photo )
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee urge citizens to vote in large numbers as Phase 4 voting begins

West Bengal Assembly election: Voting began in the fourth phase at 7am amid tight security.
Written by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 08:45 AM IST

As polling began in 44 seats in the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged citizens to vote in large numbers.

"As the 4th phase of the West Bengal elections begin, urging the people voting today to do so in record numbers. I would especially request the youth and women to vote in large numbers," PM Modi said in a tweet soon after the polling began at 7am amid tight security.

"I urge my brothers and sisters in Bengal to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights today," Mamata Banerjee's tweet read.

As many as 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of the total 373 candidates in the fray in this phase. Five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly - go to polls in Phase 4.

Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal, being held in eight phases, will conclude on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.

Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee pm modi + 1 more
