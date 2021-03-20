Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal polls: Sex workers in Kolkata's Sonagachhi seek voting rights

"Despite living in Kolkata for several years, we have been deprived of voting rights and therefore no voter cards have thus been issued to us. We cannot cast our votes," said Putul Singh, Durbar Community general secretary
ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Sex workers have been holding a demonstration in support of their demand for voting rights, employment opportunities, and the right to a dignified life. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI)

The breeze of poll fever in West Bengal has brought fresh hope of voting rights and dignified life for the sex workers in the infamous lanes of Kolkata's Sonagachhi, Asia's largest red-light area.

The sex workers in Sonagachhi lack voter cards and other basic documents.

"Despite living in Kolkata for several years, we have been deprived of voting rights and therefore no voter cards have thus been issued to us. We cannot cast our votes," Putul Singh, Durbar Community general secretary, told ANI.

After struggling to get the voter ID cards, Putul Singh said, "Some of us had been issued voter ID cards after we met the Election Commission and the State Government. But, why is there discriminations?"

"We have three demands. First, voting rights for all sex workers. Secondly, equal respect as other citizens for the sex workers and lastly, to get rid of hooligans who tortures in the name of donations." added Singh.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Someday PM Modi will name India after himself: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP, calls it 'tolabaaz's feudal landlord'

Bengal Polls: Congress Election Committee meet today to finalise candidates

'Thank God traitors quit TMC, saved party': Mamata's jibe at Adhikari family

She said the community will vote only for those who will fulfil their three basic demands.

"In Sonagachhi, many of us do not have any documents. So we are deprived of basic facilities and voting rights as well," Kalavati Devi, another sex worker told ANI.

Sex workers have been holding a demonstration in support of their demand for voting rights, employment opportunities, and the right to a dignified life.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal polls sonagachhi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP