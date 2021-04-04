Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal: TMC candidate 'distributing money' to voters in Falta, alleges BJP
West Bengal: TMC candidate 'distributing money' to voters in Falta, alleges BJP

Amid the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, the BJP has alleged that Sankar Kumar Naskar, TMC candidate from Falta, was found distributing money to voters at the Sahararhat More and Mallickpur Bazar areas.
The West Bengal BJP has sent a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state and demanded the cancellation of Sankar Kumar Naskar's candidature from the Falta assembly seat. (File Photo: PTI)

West Bengal BJP has lodged a complaint with the state's Chief Electoral Officer against Sankar Kumar Naskar, a TMC candidate from the Falta Assembly seat, for allegedly distributing money to voters in the constituency.

The BJP has demanded the cancellation of his candidature.

The letter from the West Bengal BJP read, "This is to bring to your attention that on April 2, Sankar Kumar Naskar candidate of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) from AC-144 Falta was found distributing money to voters at Sahararhat More, influencing them to cast votes in his favour and to cause wrongful gain to his party. The said candidate on the same day was also found distributing money at Mallickpur Bazar area, which is around 4 km away from Sahararhat More."

"It is requested that Sankar Kumar Naskar having violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Indian Penal Code and the instructions issued by the Commission, his candidature from Falta Assembly Constituency thus be disqualified and an FIR to be lodged against him," the letter added.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls was held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

west bengal election 2021 south 24 parganas district bjp bengal bjp tmc-bjp clash tmc west bengal trinamool congress
