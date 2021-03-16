IND USA
The West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.(ANI Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

'When are you quitting politics?': Nadda’s jab on Mamata over Batla House case

  • JP Nadda said that Trinamool Congress' (TMC) slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' is now reduced to "torture against women, killing of BJP workers and appeasement."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:27 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee when she will be quiting politics as she had earlier said that she would quit politics if the Batla House encounter is proved to be true.

"Mamata Ji had called Batla House encounter fake nd said "I will quit politics if it turns out to be true". Court has now sentenced death penalty to Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata Ji now, When are you quitting politics?,"Nadda said while holding a rally in Bengal's Kotulpur, news agency ANI reported.

Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan, convicted in the killing of a police officer in the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi, was sentenced to death on Monday.

Nadda said Trinamool Congress' (TMC) slogan of 'Maa, Mati, Manush' is now reduced to "torture against women, killing of BJP workers and appeasement."

"After practising politics of appeasement for years, Mamata Banerjee is now doing Chandi Path," Nadda said, according to news agency PTI.

On March 9, Banerjee recited ‘Chandi Path’ at her public rally in Nandigram. “Hinduism is taught by Vivekananda. Hindu means Chamunda Kali. It has Shantosi Ma, Durga Ma, Saraswati and Lakshmi Ma. The BJP thinks that only they are Hindu. Let me recite ‘Chandi Path’ for the people of Nandigram,” said the TMC supremo.

Earlier in the day, Nadda held a roadshow in West Bengal's Bankura district, which will go to polls in the first and second phases on March 27 and April 1, respectively.

The West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the last round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will happen on May 2.

