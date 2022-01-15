Yogi Adityanath, fielded from Gorakhpur, projects ‘thumping majority’ for BJP in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended his best wishes to all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders whose names were announced as the ruling party's candidates for the first two phases of the 7-phase assembly elections in the state.

“Many congratulations and best wishes to all those whose names were declared as candidates today. Development is the BJP's only policy. ‘New India's New Pradesh’ which has emerged under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in front of all of you. I have full confidence that people will continue the state's journey towards development by once again blessing the BJP,” Adityanath posted on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

“The BJP is determined to work for the development of Uttar Pradesh, as well as welfare and upliftment of all sections of the society in the state. With people's blessings, we will again form government with another thumping majority,” he posted in another tweet.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which, in the 2017 polls, won an unprecedented tally of 312 seats in the 403-member UP legislative assembly, announced 105 (57+48) candidates for 113 seats (58+55) which will poll in the first two rounds, on February 10 and 14, respectively, of the upcoming elections.

Overall, the list had 107 names; the additional two candidates announced were the chief minister himself and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya. While the former will contest from Gorakhpur Urban in his home turf of Gorakhpur, Maurya has been fielded from Sirathu in Prayagraj. However, their respective constituencies are not scheduled to vote in either of the opening twin phases.

The candidature of Adityanath from Gorakhpur comes as a surprise as he was expected to be fielded from either Ayodhya or Mathura. Also, this will be the first time he is contesting state polls, though he represented Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms, from 1998 to 2017.

In March 2017, Yogi Adityanath resigned as Member of Parliament to take over as chief minister. He is currently a member of UP's legislative council (MLC).

Meanwhile, voting for rounds 3-7 in the country's most populous states will be held on February 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.