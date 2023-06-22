A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a shout-out, calling her ‘my beautiful wife' at a Spotify event

On Wednesday night, during the 2023 Cannes lions festival, A$AP Rocky cheered for Rihanna his “wife,” after her impromptu appearance at his Spotify concert.

Rihanna showing off her baby bump in a black mesh dress, at the Spotify event, (Page Six screenshot/twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rihanna, 35, wore a black dress and sequin underwear. She reached the venue just before her beau’s show began. She was filled with enthusiasm as A$AP Rocky performed “Sundress,” she busted out in adorable dance moves and had a beaming smile on her face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whereas, the sole reason for her happiness was when her man, during the second set, gave her a shout-out, saying, “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf–king building!”

The couple spent time in the VIP section with their friends after A$AP Rocky wrapped up his show.

The VIP attendees were Tiffany Haddish, influencers Jake Shane, Dale Moss, Tinx, David Dobrik and Cameron Dallas, and “Saturday Night Live” actors Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim and Mikey Day.

On Tuesday, the couple attended Pharrel Williams’ debut runway show as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, in Paris. For this show, Rihanna flaunted her baby bump and the rapper wore a matching denim outfit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple welcomed their son in May 2022, Rza, who is one year old. In February, during her Super Bowl halftime performance, the millionaire revealed that she was pregnant with their second child.

The Spotify event is one the trendiest affairs on the beach, Foo Fighters and Disclosure also performed. People spared no effort to get in, even though the event was jam-packed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The crowd started lining up at 8 p.m., approximately 3 hours before the event started. People had the coveted QR codes for getting an entry, whereas, there were some who didn't have the tickets and were anticipating a miracle. The queue was so long that it stretched down the block.

Fans who didn’t have tickets, in order to get a glimpse of their favorite artist, looked down from the Croisette at the event in hopes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop