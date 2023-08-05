Actress Sophia Bush files for divorce from husband Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage.

Sophia Bush and her husband Grant Hughes are no longer together.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes(Instagram/ Grant Hughes)

The actress, best known for her role as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill, filed for divorce from her husband on Friday, according to PEOPLE.

The couple had been married for only 13 months.

PEOPLE reported that Bush and Hughes had been friends for a decade before they tied their hand.

The pair bonded over their passion for community service and co-founded a nonprofit organization together.

The insider added that they remain good friends and continue to run their nonprofit.

Bush and Hughes got married in June 2022 at the City County Clerk’s Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They had announced their engagement in August 2021, after Hughes proposed to Bush on a boat on Lake Como in Italy.

The “Good Sam” star shared photos of the romantic proposal on Instagram and wrote, “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth. My heart. It bursts.”

Hughes also posted a photo of them kissing on the boat and said, “She is my forever Favorite. This is my favorite. And our life that we’re building because she said ‘Yes’ is already my favorite. I am SO EXCITED to do life with you, my love.”

Bush later showed off her engagement ring on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the joy she felt with Hughes. She also acknowledged that joy was not an option for many people in the world and wished them happiness and love.

“Leaning into this happiness,” Bush said alongside a shot of a square diamond sparkler on her ring finger while taking a dip in a pool.

“I am deeply aware that joy is not an option for so many around the world in this moment. Clinging to gratitude right now because today it is an option for me. I wish this — in whatever version feels true for anyone who might see this — for you. Yes you,” she continued.

“I wish you joy. Love. The feeling of being seen. Of being safe. Of being held. Of falling asleep with a smile on your face. All my love to you. In these wild times. All of the good squeeze kind. All of ours,” the actress added.

The news of their divorce comes shortly after Bush had to leave her 2:22 A Ghost Story West End production early due to a virus infection. She said she was advised by her medical team in London and America to stop performing and return to her home country for treatment.

“After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage & visiting multiple doctors, specialists, & an all nighter in the ER, I’ve been advised by my medical team in London & America to stop performing in order to get this under control & to do so in the country where I reside under the care of my own doctors,” Bush wrote on July 21, adding that she was “crushed to not be able to finish” her run.

Bush was previously married to her One Tree Hill costar, Chad Michael Murray, from 2005-2006.

