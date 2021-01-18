Ajith goes on a road trip to Sikkim on bike, pics go viral

Actor Ajith, who recently wrapped up a schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Valimai in Hyderabad, left for a road trip to Sikkim over the weekend. As per reports, Ajith made a pit stop at Varanasi where he was identified by a fan who went on to click a selfie which has gone viral on social media.

In the picture that has leaked, Ajith was seen driving a BMW bike and wearing winter clothes. Upon his return from this trip, he will travel to Morocco for the final schedule of Valimai.

As per DT Next report, Ajith was spotted by a fan at a chaat shop in Varanasi. The report added that he’d be travelling a total of 4500 KM on this trip.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Valimai resumed after a long gap in December in Hyderabad. Being directed by Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi as the leading lady.

The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor, who has reunited with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai. The film stars Karthikeya as the antagonist.

In a recent award ceremony, Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Originally planned as a big release for Diwali 2020, the project is likely to hit the screens next year during a big festival weekend.

In February last year, Ajith was injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets of Valimai.

"Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portion. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor," a source had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON