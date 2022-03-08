Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor calls her 'an alien' on seeing her childhood pics, dad Mahesh Bhatt agrees

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is very proud of his daughter Alia Bhatt who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. He is also fond of her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. The two bond not just over films but also chat about how Alia is a ‘mystery’ in herself. Alia is his daughter from his second wife, Soni Razdan. Also read: Alia Bhatt to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in spy thriller Heart Of Stone

Mahesh recently talked about how he and Ranbir think of Alia as an ‘extra terrestrial’. Alia has also confirmed that both Mahesh and Ranbir think that she is an alien.

During a chat with Mojo Story, Mahesh said, "Me and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She's an ET (extra terrestrial) that's come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don't put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

Alia confirmed that Mahesh and Ranbir actually have a similar opinion about her. "It's strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time. And this is the first time I've heard my father say it to me. He says this to me. You're a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You're an alien. What are you? You're an alien," she said.

Sharing her reaction to them, Alia said, "I don't probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says "look at your eyes. God, you're an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?" So he's seeing something.. so my father and he bond on this."

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship since quite a few years. The two are currently overlooking the construction of their new house before they tie the knot. They will also be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji's much delayed sci-fi film, Brahmastra. It is now slated to release in theatres on September 9 this year.

