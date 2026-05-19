Is Alia Bhatt on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2? Unhappy fans predict, ‘it will soon become a film promotion show’

In his recent stand-up special 'Still Alive', Samay Raina had announced the return of India's Got Latent with a brand new Season 2, and now a photo of actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from the set of the show is going viral on social media. It appears that the actors were the first guests on Samay's show.

Alia and Sharvari on India's Got Latent Season 2?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on India's Got Latent Season 2 set. (Pic: Reddit, Instagram)

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The photo shows Alia and Sharvari sitting on a panel with Balraj Singh Ghai, founder of The Habitat, a prominent and iconic live performance venue in Mumbai, and comedian Aashish Solanki. Both Balraj and Aashish were staples on India's Got Latent Season 1. The photo also shows a new logo of India's Got Latent displayed in front of the panel.

Fans react

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{{^usCountry}} Fans, however, had mixed reaction on Alia's presence on the show. A fan wrote, “Latent will soon become film promotion show.” Another fan wrote, “Man even the sponsors are sus, it can never be the same show as before.” Another comment read, “It won't be as funny as before. I expect more Bollywood people than actual funny comedians/influencers to make appearance.” India's Got Latent controversy explained {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans, however, had mixed reaction on Alia's presence on the show. A fan wrote, “Latent will soon become film promotion show.” Another fan wrote, “Man even the sponsors are sus, it can never be the same show as before.” Another comment read, “It won't be as funny as before. I expect more Bollywood people than actual funny comedians/influencers to make appearance.” India's Got Latent controversy explained {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Samay's show India's Got Latent quickly became the most-watched show on YouTube, but it soon landed in controversy after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asked an explicit question on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay's show India's Got Latent quickly became the most-watched show on YouTube, but it soon landed in controversy after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia asked an explicit question on the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This resulted in the show and the comedians receiving heavy backlash, leading to multiple FIRs and police complaints being filed across various states against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and other panelists. The venue of the show - The Habitat - was also thrashed by a crowd. Many top politicians had also reacted against the show. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This resulted in the show and the comedians receiving heavy backlash, leading to multiple FIRs and police complaints being filed across various states against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and other panelists. The venue of the show - The Habitat - was also thrashed by a crowd. Many top politicians had also reacted against the show. {{/usCountry}}

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This was followed by Samay and Ranveer apologising and the comedian removing all the episodes of Season 1 from YouTube.

About Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming spy film from Yash Raj Studios'spy universe. The franchise began with Salman Khan and Katrina Kai-starrer Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Then Hrithik Roshan broke box office records with War in 2019. Shah Rukh Khan also joined the universe with 2023's Pathaan. Tiger 3 and War 2 were also part of the franchise.

Now, Alia and Sharvari will be part of the franchise with Alpha. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and R Madhavan, and is directed by Shiv Rawail. It is created and written by Aditya Chopra.

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