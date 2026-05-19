...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Is Alia Bhatt on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2? Unhappy fans predict, ‘it will soon become a film promotion show’

Samay Raina had announced Season 2 of India's Got Latent in his latest comedy special ‘Still Alive’.

May 19, 2026 11:03 am IST
By Vibha Maru
Advertisement

In his recent stand-up special 'Still Alive', Samay Raina had announced the return of India's Got Latent with a brand new Season 2, and now a photo of actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from the set of the show is going viral on social media. It appears that the actors were the first guests on Samay's show.

Alia and Sharvari on India's Got Latent Season 2?

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on India's Got Latent Season 2 set. (Pic: Reddit, Instagram)

The photo shows Alia and Sharvari sitting on a panel with Balraj Singh Ghai, founder of The Habitat, a prominent and iconic live performance venue in Mumbai, and comedian Aashish Solanki. Both Balraj and Aashish were staples on India's Got Latent Season 1. The photo also shows a new logo of India's Got Latent displayed in front of the panel.

Fans react

This was followed by Samay and Ranveer apologising and the comedian removing all the episodes of Season 1 from YouTube.

About Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming spy film from Yash Raj Studios'spy universe. The franchise began with Salman Khan and Katrina Kai-starrer Ek Tha Tiger in 2012. This was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Then Hrithik Roshan broke box office records with War in 2019. Shah Rukh Khan also joined the universe with 2023's Pathaan. Tiger 3 and War 2 were also part of the franchise.

Now, Alia and Sharvari will be part of the franchise with Alpha. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and R Madhavan, and is directed by Shiv Rawail. It is created and written by Aditya Chopra.

 
alia bhatt
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Is Alia Bhatt on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2? Unhappy fans predict, ‘it will soon become a film promotion show’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.