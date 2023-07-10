'All My Children' actor Jeffrey Carlson passes away at 48

The actor in All My Children, who played the role of Joe, has died at the age of 48. He was known and appreciated for his transgender role in the series. Actress Susan Hart shared on her Facebook page on July 7th that Jeffrey Carlson is no more.

Jeffrey Carlson dies at 48(T-Online)

She wrote, "For those who haven't received the news yet, I'm very sorry to share that Jeffrey has passed away." She stated that she wanted to be respectful of the family's privacy and not break the news anytime sooner, but she still couldn't process the entire situation regarding the actor's demise.

The actor's rep was asked for details on the same but did not give any immediate response on Sunday. Jeffrey was the heart and soul of the TV and Broadway worlds. "Adding that he first saw the actor in Lee Blessing's Thief River," Feldman wrote

The actor first made his debut on "All My Children" in 2006. He later went on to return with the role of 'Zoe, but initially, during his debut in 2006, he came in as a British rockstar named Zarf.

No details regarding the cause of his death have been given out yet, and people are waiting for an answer to how their Broadway icon and living legend died. The 48-year-old actor was highly admired and appreciated by the transgender community.

In 2007, Carlson said in an interview, "Members of the transgender community are talking with the regular posters on the All My Children chat rooms." He also mentioned how he met several people in the trans community, and he understood that after talking to a lot of them, he had it in him to make them feel comfortable and have them open up to him.

The Shakespeare theatre company has paid its respects to the Brodway legend in Washington, D.C., stating his performances are most certainly recognised in the roles of Romeo and Juliet performed in 2016, Free for All in 2008, Lorenzaccio in 2005, and Hamlet in 2007.

A lot of stars went on to their social media and respective platforms to pay their respect, such as Adam Feldman, the New York Theatre editor, who took to Twitter to put forward condolences, and Eden Riegel, who played the role of Bianca alongside Joe on ‘All My Children, who took to Twitter to say, “I feel fortunate enough to have called this kind soul a friend. Gone too soon.”

