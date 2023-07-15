American rapper DDG gets hate on Twitter for his new song Famous purpotely about Halle Bailey, ‘he is a loser’

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., also famously known as Rapper DDG, faces controversy after the release of his new song ‘Famous, which showcases the insecurities DDG has towards Halle Bailey, his former girlfriend's, up-and-coming acting career.

Fans are amused and shocked by the level of misogyny the song holds, and they went on to excessively criticize him on social media. The music speaks about DDG being insecure and obnoxious towards his girlfriend and kissing other men on screen as a movie star.

Bailey's role in The Little Mermaid was her road to stardom, and she is expected to be seen in ‘The Color Purple, a musical.

It brings us to the main question: what is DDG's song all about?

In the very first verse, Darryl sings, Filmin' a movie now, "you kissing dudes, You know I love you a lot, I don't give a f**k if that s**t for promo, I don't wanna see this s**t no more." He also mentions in the other verse, "Why are y'all holding hands in the photo?, You know I'm insecure; I keep coming back. I want to leave you, but I'm too attached."

A lot of Tweets came out calling DDG all sorts of rants, such as' "insecure little man", "a loser" and "This song is the nastiest thing he could do". One of the tweets that came out mentioned Bailey and said, "Bailey needs to f**king move on and find a true king. This insecure fool with all that sh*t is only putting his business out there for the people to see. He is a f**king fool!"

Whether DDG's response to the song was justified or not could only be interpreted based on the situation.

Based on his verse, it seemed personal and most definitely showcased a lot of history and beef that took place before the relationship went down the drain.

