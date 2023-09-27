A Girl & Her Guard Dog Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch & more

Anime fans, mark your calendars because A Girl & Her Guard Dog is ready to hit your screens! The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the popular manga series by Hatsuharu is set to release its first episode on September 29, 2023, at 1:05 AM JST. Subsequent episodes will air every Thursday at 12:30 - 1:00 AM JST.

A Girl & Her Guard Dog Episode 1 release time:

A Girl & Her Guard Dog anime adaptation to release first episode on September 29, 2023.(Project No.9)

The series will consist of 13 episodes, with new episodes dropping every week on Fridays. The release timings for episode 1 are as follows:

PDT: 9:05 AM, Thursday

EST: 12:05 PM, Thursday

BST: 5:05 PM, Thursday

CEST: 6:05 PM, Thursday

IST: 9:35 PM, Thursday

PHT: 12:05 AM, Thursday

JST: 1:05 AM, Friday

ACST: 2:05 AM, Friday

Where to watch Episode 1:

If you're in Japan, you can catch the series on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, YTV, and other networks. International fans, don't worry, Crunchyroll has got your back.

Characters of A Girl & Her Guard Dog:

Episode 1 will introduce us to the main characters, Isaku Senagaki, and Keiya Utou. Isaku, the granddaughter of a yakuza boss, is determined to live a normal high school life incognito. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when Keiya, a protective and nosy member of her grandfather's yakuza syndicate, enrols in the same school. The clash of their worlds promises to bring plenty of drama and humour.

Behind the scenes of A Girl & Her Guard Dog:

"A Girl & Her Guard Dog" is brought to life by Project No.9, with Yoshihiro Takamoto directing. The script is written by Yoriko Tomita, Aya Satsuki, and Miharu Hirami. The anime features catchy theme songs, with Masayoshi Ooishi performing the opening theme "Suki ni Naccha Dame na Hito," and Akari Kito, who voices Isaku Senagaki, lending her vocals to the ending theme "Magie×Magie."

The voice cast of A Girl & Her Guard Dog:

The talented voice cast includes:

Yuichiro Umehara as Keiya Utou

Akari Kito as Isaku Senagaki

Junya Enoki as Kaori Sekiya

Mai Nakahara as Mikio Tanuki

Plot of A Girl & Her Guard Dog:

For those unfamiliar with the story, the manga follows Isaku's journey as she tries to lead a normal life despite her yakuza lineage. Raised by her gangster grandfather since her parents' tragic accident when she was five, Isaku yearns for acceptance among her peers. However, when her loyal family servant Keiya enters her high school life, the chaos begins.

