Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 1 - Release date and time, plot & more

Anime enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting addition to your watchlist! "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End," based on the beloved manga by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, is set to make its debut on the small screen. With the manga receiving rave reviews from critics and readers alike, anticipation for this anime adaptation has been building steadily. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premieres on Crunchyroll, generating buzz with its two-hour debut episode.(Madhouse)

The anime was officially announced in September 2022, and it's in the capable hands of the renowned animation studio Madhouse, under the direction of Keiichiro Saito. But what makes this series even more promising is its stellar cast of voice actors, who are poised to breathe life into the characters of "Frieren."

The cast includes Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren, Kana Ichinose as Fern, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Yoji Ueda as Eisen, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Qual. With such talent behind the microphone, "Frieren" is poised to become a fantasy hit.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 1 release date and time:

"Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" is set to premiere on Friday, September 29, at 9 p.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST). The debut will feature a special two-hour episode, promising an immersive introduction to the series. Japanese viewers will have the first glimpse of the anime on Nippon TV, with subsequent episodes airing on Fridays at 11 p.m. JST.

For international fans eager to join in the excitement, there's good news. Crunchyroll has secured the rights to distribute the first season of "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" and has already confirmed it as part of their Fall 2023 lineup. This means viewers in Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, North America, Central America, and South America will be able to catch the series on the streaming platform.

What is Frieren: Beyond Journey's End about?

The story revolves around Frieren, an elf on a quest to collect magic spells while forging friendships with companions whose lifespans are significantly shorter than her own. While this premise may not immediately grab your attention, manga readers have been buzzing with excitement, and the fact that Madhouse is dedicating a two-hour premiere to the show suggests it's something special.

Why the hype?

The last anime to receive a two-hour premiere was "Oshi no Ko," which garnered immense popularity. While "Oshi no Ko" explored a different theme, it set a high standard with its exceptional first episode, leading to widespread acclaim. If "Frieren" follows a similar trajectory, it has the potential to achieve similar success.

Despite not belonging to the more mainstream anime genres like Shonen battle or isekai, "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" has generated significant buzz and excitement. So, mark your calendars for September 29, 2023, and don't miss the premiere of "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End" on Crunchyroll – it's shaping up to be a must-watch for anime enthusiasts worldwide.

