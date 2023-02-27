Animaniacs' final episode leaves fans devastated by violent deaths

For many fans of the Animaniacs, the recent news of the show's final episode came as a shock. The beloved cartoon, known for its witty humour and unconventional plotlines, had won the hearts of audiences worldwide. But alas, all good things must come to an end, and the final episode left fans devastated by the apparent violent deaths of the Warner siblings.

Revived in the 2020s, Animaniacs received high praise from critics and fans alike, with its unique brand of humour and pop culture references that both children and adults could enjoy. However, the final episode was a far cry from the usual antics of Wacko, Yakko, and Dot.

The end of an era

The show's creators had always intended for the series to end after two seasons. Still, the overwhelming demand for more Animaniacs led Hulu to extend the show's run. The final episode was a fitting tribute to the show's legacy, but it left fans wondering why the characters had to meet such a violent end.

Many fans had hoped that the show would be picked up by another network, but the likelihood of that happening is slim. As a result, the finale episode of Animaniacs will be the last time we see the Warner siblings, leaving a significant void in the world of animated TV shows.

Backlash from fans

The unexpected end to the show has caused an uproar among fans who have taken to social media to voice their outrage. Many fans feel that the show deserved a proper ending, rather than an abrupt and violent one.

The comparison to other shows like "Velma" has only fuelled the fire of Animaniacs fans' frustration. The spinoff of the classic Hanna-Barbera series, "Scooby-Doo," has been criticized for its sexualization of minors and "woke" agenda, leading many fans to wonder why a show like "Velma" is getting a second season while Animaniacs is being cancelled.

The future of Animaniacs

While the ending of Animaniacs may have disappointed fans, the show's legacy will live on. The Warner siblings have been a part of pop culture for decades, and their irreverent humour and unconventional plotlines have influenced countless other shows.

The question remains whether the show will ever be picked up by another network or streaming service. While the chances may be slim, fans can only hope that one day we will see the return of Wacko, Yakko, and Dot.