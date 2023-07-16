Masamune-kun’s Revenge: Season 2 Episode 3 – Release Date, Time and More

Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated Summer 2023 anime series. Its popularity skyrocketed after the release of season 2 episode 2 last week and fans have been eagerly waiting for the next episode. The wait is finally over for Masamune-kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 3 will be air on monday, July 17, 2023.

Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 3 will premiere on Monday, July 17. Find the release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are new to the world of anime and don’t know what Masamune-kun's Revenge R is about then this official synopsis of Masamune-kun's Revenge R might help you understand the plot, ‘It's time for a class trip to Paris! When they get there, Aki and Masamune soon cross paths with a French otaku. They agree to help her with the manga she's making, but soon realize they're in way over their heads. Modeling, threats from the mafia, and a fake date—their school trip is proving to be far more exciting than they ever could have imagined!’

Here’s the Release Date & Time of Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episode 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episode 3 will drop on July 17, 2023, at 11:00 PM JST. Here’s the exact release time of Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 3 in your time zone.

Date Masamune-kun's Revenge R Episode 3 Exact Release Times JST PT ET GMT CET IST July 17, 2023 11:OO PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

where to watch Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episode 3?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode will be broadcasted in Japan on Tokyo MX, Bs Fuji, AT-X, and KBS Tokyo. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll and the official Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What happened in Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 Episode 2?

In episode 2 of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R, Gasou Kanetsugu uses images to reveal Yoshino's friendship with Makabe Masamune and even blackmails her. Meanwhile, Masamune and Aki pretend to be a couple for Muriel Besson, but Aki is the one who feels uncomfortable during their pretend romantic activities. A flashback reveals why Aki struggles to accept Masamune's feelings and why she overeats. Their memories of the past differ, causing a heated argument between them. Yoshino comforts Aki, just as she did years ago. The next episode will focus on the relationship between Makabe and Aki. Yoshino's intriguing character is further explored, and Aki's perspective opens up possibilities for understanding their past and its impact on their current relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON