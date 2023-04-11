Titans take on Fortnite as Attack on Titan comes to the battle royale with ODM gear and new skins

Fortnite fans, get ready to gear up and take on some Titans! The popular anime series Attack on Titan has finally arrived in Epic’s battle royale game, bringing with it a host of new in-game items and character skins.

Attack on Titan has finally come to Fortnite(Fortnite.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Starting today, players can unlock Eren Jaeger as part of the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass, while Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann will be available for purchase in the item shop. All three characters come with back bling inspired by the show’s clothing and military gear, giving players a chance to dress up as their favorite characters and show off their style in-game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the real highlight of the Attack on Titan event in Fortnite is the addition of the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear and Thunder Spears. Players will be able to find these new items on the ground, in chests, and in Scout Regiment Footlockers, and use them to take on Titan Targets scattered throughout the map.

With the ODM gear, players can fling themselves into the air and attack with built-in blades, just like in the show. And if that’s not enough, the Thunder Spear can pack an additional punch, destroying structures and causing chaos on the battlefield.

Attack on Titans Loading Screen for Fortnite (Fortnite.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It’s no surprise that Attack on Titan has finally made its way to Fortnite, joining a growing list of anime that have been featured in the game, including Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Naruto. Fans of the series will undoubtedly be excited to jump into the game and experience the thrill of taking on Titans in the world of Fortnite.

Attack on Titans 'Thunder Spears' in Fortnite. (Fortnite.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Attack on Titan finale episode gets a release date, details inside

So gear up, grab your Thunder Spears, and get ready to defend humanity from the looming threat of the Titans. The fate of the world rests in your hands, Fortnite players!