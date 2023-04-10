Attack on Titan finale episode gets a release date, details inside

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 4 [Part 3(part 2)] has got its release date. Image Credit: MAPPA

Titan fans can buckle up their belts for the final showdown of Attack on Titan with an action–packed year end. This phenomenal anime laments an apocalyptic tale that follows Eren Yeager whose motive is to destroy all the Titans who destroyed his hometown and killed his parents.

Initially fans were not anticipating AoT as they thought they would release it in one go but now this prolonged era made fans impatient. It is officially revealed that the Part 2 of the Final Attack on Titan season will premiere in the Fall, 2023.

AoT Season 4 was divided into three parts and it has been for the last three years. The Part 1 of the Season 4 went live in December 2020, and then Part 2 in January 2022 and Part 3 [Part 3(Part 1)] in March 2023 and Final Part 4 [Part 3(Part 2)] is set to be aired in Fall 2023.

The official website for AoT made the announcement that Part 2 will be live in Fall of 2023. They also teased a 36second clip.

MAPPA also reformed the title name. Basically the episode aired in March 2023 should have been Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 3 but they reformed the title as Season 4 Part 3 which then drop-downed as Part 1 and Part 2.

Eagle-eyed fans of Attack on Titan have read the manga already and know how the plot ends. But the finale hype is still on. The original anime started airing in 2013 and quickly became a hot-cake for anime fans.

Attack on Titan: the Last Chapter: Special 1 has an outstanding 9.0 rating on IMDb. The Midnight Sun episode sits at 9.9 in IMDb.

Fans can binge this hyped anime on CrunchyRoll.