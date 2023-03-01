Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Hype Takes Over Japan Ahead of Premiere

As the final season of Attack on Titan approaches its climax, fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for the release of Part 3. The Japanese fans, in particular, are taking the hype to another level. The excitement is palpable, and everywhere you look, there are advertisements, billboards, and posters promoting the upcoming release. From the Shibuya district to the rest of Japan, the Attack on Titan fever has taken over, and fans are showing no signs of slowing down.

The final showdown

The official trailer for Part 3 of Attack on Titan's final season was released on January 17, 2023, and fans were left breathless. The trailer gave a glimpse into the final battle between Eren and the Survey Corps, who are gearing up to take their final stand. The trailer had fans on the edge of their seats, and the anticipation has only grown since then. The tension and the stakes have never been higher, and fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story will conclude.

Promotion on overdrive

The promotion for the final season part 3 is at an all-time high in Japan, with advertisements and collaborations popping up everywhere. The Shibuya district in Tokyo is one of the major commercial and financial centres in Japan, and it is currently buzzing with Attack on Titan ads. The ads feature snippets from the trailer and have been playing on giant screens all over the district. The Shibuya scramble crossing, one of the world's busiest intersections, is lit up with Attack on Titan billboards, with Eren's silhouette wearing headphones announcing the collaboration with Spotify.

The collaboration with Spotify is a smart move, considering the show's massive popularity and the streaming platform's reach. The ad showcases Eren's silhouette and a giant footprint on the ground, resembling that of a Wall Titan. The ad is a testament to the show's scope and popularity, and fans have been going wild over it on Twitter.

Fan hype on Twitter

Twitter is where the Attack on Titan hype is at its peak, with fans from all over the world showing their love for the show. The promotional materials in Japan have sent fans into a frenzy, with many spamming the comments sections with their own memes and discussion threads. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Part 3 of the final season, and the excitement is only growing with each passing day.

The future of Attack on Titan

As fans wait with bated breath for Part 3 of the final season, there is also a sense of sadness in the air. Attack on Titan has been one of the most popular anime shows of the past decade, and it's hard to imagine that it's coming to an end. Fans have been invested in the story, the characters, and the world of Attack on Titan, and it's a bittersweet feeling to see it come to a close.

The hype for Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly waiting for the release. The promotional materials in Japan have been spectacular, and the collaboration with Spotify is a testament to the show's popularity. As the show comes to an end, fans can only hope that MAPPA does justice to the final phase of the story. The hype is real, and the anticipation is palpable. The final showdown between Eren and the Survey Corps is going to be epic, and fans can't wait to see how it all ends.