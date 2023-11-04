Attack on Titan leaks suggest that MAPPA has cruel plans for Eren Yeager
Redemption or disappointment? Fans await the Attack on Titan Finale.
The excitement reaches its peak among anime enthusiasts as the highly anticipated finale of Attack on Titan airs this Saturday. However, recent leaks about Eren's conclusion have left many fans in shock and anticipation. Hajime Isayama's original ending in the manga was met with heavy criticism, leading to speculation about possible changes in the anime adaptation by MAPPA.
One of the most controversial moments in the manga, involving Eren's final interactions with Armin, was expected by many to be altered for the anime. However, leaks have confirmed that this moment will be retained in the adaptation. While this revelation has sparked intrigue, it's essential to note that the anime may still deviate from the original storyline.
Eren's character arc, central to Attack on Titan, took a surprising turn in the manga's ending, leaving fans bewildered. His declaration of love for Mikasa in the final moments seemed inconsistent with the established narrative, as his feelings for her had been portrayed differently throughout the series. Some speculate that Isayama introduced this twist to cater to fan expectations, leading to a controversial and unexpected ending.
Amid the dissatisfaction with the manga's conclusion, there is hope for redemption in the anime adaptation. Isayama, acknowledging the criticisms, has actively collaborated with the MAPPA team, even apologizing for the additional workload imposed on them. The upcoming finale, eagerly awaited by fans worldwide, will reveal whether these efforts have resulted in a more satisfying ending.
As fans brace themselves for the conclusion of Attack on Titan, the anime's legacy as a groundbreaking series in the anime and manga industries remains undeniable. Regardless of the outcome, the impact of this iconic series will continue to resonate, shaping the future of anime storytelling and captivating audiences for years to come.