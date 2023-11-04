Attack on Titan shares countdown visual ahead of finale premiere today

The highly anticipated moment has finally arrived for anime fans across the globe. Today, on November 4th, at 5 PM Pacific Time, Crunchyroll will release the nail-biting final episode of Attack on Titan. As fans brace themselves for the epic showdown, a striking piece of artwork has been unveiled, adding to the excitement that has been building up as the series hurtles towards its conclusion.

In this climactic episode, viewers will witness the Scout Regiment's desperate attempt to halt Eren Jaeger's apocalyptic plan, which involves an army of Colossal Titans. Eren's unleashed Rumbling has left a devastating trail of destruction, leading to a horrifying loss of life. Eren, driven by his belief that this drastic measure will protect his friends and put an end to the perpetual war faced by Eldians on Paradis Island, faces off against his former comrades – Armin, Mikasa, and the determined new members of the Scout Regiment.

The intensity of the penultimate episode has left fans on the edge of their seats, and with the final episode clocking in at a runtime of ninety minutes, every moment promises to be gripping and significant. Followers of the original manga source material are well aware of the weight each minute will carry in this epic conclusion.

To heighten the anticipation, Attack on Titan has been sharing captivating artwork featuring both Titans and human characters. The latest image showcases Eren, Mikasa, and Armin reuniting in friendship, underscoring the emotional depth of the series even in its darkest hours. However, given Eren's ruthless plan, a happy ending seems increasingly unlikely for our beloved characters.

Creator Hajime Isayama has hinted that a sequel to Attack on Titan may not be in the cards, but fans can find solace in the knowledge that Isayama plans to delve back into the series universe. A new short story set in the Scout Regiment's world is slated for release next year via an eagerly anticipated art book, ensuring that the legacy of Attack on Titan will continue to captivate audiences even after the final credits roll.

