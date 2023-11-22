Attack on Titan's anime finale outshines manga - Here's why!

In the realm of anime, few series have captivated audiences quite like Attack on Titan. After over a decade of gripping storytelling, the anime has reached its conclusion, leaving fans with a mix of emotions. The comparisons between the anime's finale and the original manga have been a hot topic, and many agree – the anime's ending is a triumph.

Attack on Titan anime delivers a satisfying conclusion that surpasses the manga's efforts.(MAPPA)

For those who delved into the manga's finale, dissatisfaction lingered in the air. The fate of beloved characters like Mikasa and Eren left a bitter taste for many readers. The uncertain future of Paradis Island further fueled the discontent. However, as one delves into the intricacies, it's apparent that Attack on Titan was never meant to be a tale of sunshine and rainbows. From the beginning, the series embraced the darkest aspects of humanity, weaving trauma into its very fabric.

The anime, with its carefully crafted pacing, outshone the manga. The expanded scenes, such as the emotional exchange between Armin and Eren, added depth and nuance to the narrative. The anime's portrayal of Eren's abhorrent plans was more vivid and impactful than what the manga could muster.

Yet, the true gem of the anime lies in its epilogue. Criticisms were aimed at the manga for rendering Eren's sacrifices seemingly pointless, as Paradis appeared to be gearing up for war immediately after his death. The anime, however, paints a different picture. It illustrates that Paradis thrives as a nation for centuries after Eren's passing, offering a poignant realization that Eren achieved the peace he desired, even if it proves ephemeral. The cyclical nature of humanity is laid bare as Paradis faces new challenges, showcasing the brilliance of Attack on Titan's storytelling.

With stunning animation and a nuanced epilogue, the Attack on Titan anime delivered a satisfying conclusion that surpassed the manga's efforts. If you haven't experienced it yet, make haste. The anime is available for streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll, inviting you to immerse yourself in a world where survival hinges on the harrowing choice of kill or be devoured.

