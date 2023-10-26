‘Beautiful animation,’ Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji vs. Choso battle wows Gege Akutami

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 unveiled an epic battle that has left fans on the edge of their seats. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed an intense face-off between Yuji Itadori and Choso, showcasing mind-blowing animation and lighting that has set a new standard for the anime series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 delivers an intense anime fight between Yuji and Choso.(MAPPA)

The Shibuya Incident is in full throttle, with sorcerers battling ferociously to compensate for the absence of Sarou Gojo. Yuji finds himself in the crosshairs of the vengeful Death Painting Womb, Choso, who seeks retribution for his fallen brothers. What ensued was a visually stunning brawl, highlighting Choso's deadly blood-bending powers. The fight reached its crescendo in an unexpected location – a bathroom – adding a unique flair to the showdown.

Jujutsu Kaisen's creator, Gege Akutami, expressed profound admiration for the exceptional work put into this episode. He praised the animators for their extraordinary efforts in bringing the fight to life, noting the episode's opulent visuals and expressive animation that surpassed even the manga's depiction. In a heartfelt message, Akutami acknowledged the talents of the young staff members, singling out Tetsuya Takeuchi, who had also contributed significantly to the episode.

"Thank you for season two episode thirteen!! This was such an opulent episode full of insanely beautiful animation and lighting!! There are so many young and talented kids!! [Tetsuya] Takeuchi, whom I talked about after episode 6, was also part of the staff!! I'm really glad Choso was way more persistent in the fight than in the manga!!" Akutami exclaimed.

As the Shibuya Incident Arc continues to unfold, fans can anticipate even more thrilling battles and captivating storylines. The series promises an unprecedented clash between sorcerers and curses, making it a must-watch for anime enthusiasts. To catch all the action, viewers can tune in to Crunchyroll, where the latest episodes are available for streaming.

