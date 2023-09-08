Beyblade fans, get ready to let it rip: Beyblade X Anime drop this October!

Calling all Beyblade fans! Get ready to let it rip because a brand-new Beyblade anime is on the horizon. This exciting development is sure to set the hearts of Beyblade enthusiasts spinning with anticipation. The highly anticipated Beyblade X anime is gearing up for its debut, and fans can catch a thrilling sneak peek in the recently released trailer.

Get ready for a new Beyblade anime, Beyblade X, debuting on October 6th in Japan.(Beyblade X )

The trailer for Beyblade X is now live and serves as a tantalizing glimpse into what awaits fans. Japan is set to host the series premiere on October 6th, and the production of this action-packed anime is being skillfully overseen by OLM, a studio renowned for its rich history in the world of anime, particularly for its work on the beloved Pokémon series.

OLM's involvement in the Beyblade franchise promises a visually stunning and action-packed spectacle. Fans can look forward to witnessing an array of powerful Beyblades battling it out on their screens. Music aficionados will also have something to cheer about, as the anime will feature an electrifying opening track by ONE OK ROCK titled "Prove," with Aespa contributing the catchy single "Zoom Zoom" for the series' opening theme.

For those unfamiliar with Beyblade's legacy, it's essential to note that Beyblade has a storied history dating back to its inception in 1999 with a line of spinning-top toys by Takara Tomy. These toys not only captured the imagination of children but also inspired them to collect a variety of tops and compete in thrilling battle tournaments. Over the years, Beyblade has continued to captivate audiences and remains immensely popular, with the release of its fourth series in July 2023.

Beyblade X joins a lineage of successful Beyblade anime adaptations, including Beyblade Burst, Beyblade: Metal Saga, and many more. So, whether you're a die-hard Beyblade fan or a newcomer intrigued by the world of spinning tops and epic battles, mark your calendars for October 6th as Beyblade X promises to deliver high-octane action and excitement that will keep you on the edge of your seat.