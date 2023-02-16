Bite-sized romance: 6 short romance anime for love on the go

Looking to indulge in some romantic anime, but not ready to commit to a long series? Fear not, because anime is known for catering to all kinds of audiences, including those who prefer a shorter affair. Short romance anime is perfect for those who want to experience the thrills and heartbreaks of love without investing in a long series. With plenty of options available, you can find a show that suits your preference, whether you're in the mood for a slow-burn romance or a whirlwind adventure.

To make your search easier, we've compiled a list of the best short romance anime that you can binge-watch all in one go. None of the anime on this list has more than 13 episodes, making them the perfect option for those who want a quick and satisfying love story. So sit back, relax, and prepare to fall in love with these captivating romances.

Horimiya

Horimiya is a sweet and relatable series that explores the different masks we wear in public and private.

Horimiya is a recent addition to the world of anime, but it's already become a fan favourite. This series follows high school students Hori and Miyamura, who have very different public and private personas. As they become friends and start to open up to each other, their feelings start to deepen. Horimiya is a sweet and relatable series that explores the different masks we wear in public and private.

Blue Spring Ride (Ao Haru Ride)

Blue Spring Ride is a sweet, emotional series that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

First up is Blue Spring Ride. This series follows high school student Futaba as she reunites with a childhood friend she hasn't seen in years, Kou. As they navigate their feelings for each other, they must also confront their own emotional baggage. Blue Spring Ride is a sweet, emotional series that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Seishun Buta Yarou wa Bunny Girl Senpai no Yume wo Minai)

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai may have a long title, but it's a short and sweet series with a supernatural twist.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai may have a long title, but it's a short and sweet series with a supernatural twist. The show follows Sakuta, a high school student who meets a girl dressed in a bunny costume who no one else can see. As he helps her with her supernatural problems, he also navigates his growing feelings for her. This show has a unique premise and a strong emotional core.

ReLIFE

ReLIFE is a unique anime that explores the complexities of romance and the importance of self-discovery

ReLIFE is a romantic anime that follows the story of Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old unemployed man who is given a second chance at life when he is offered a pill that can make him look 10 years younger. He is then enrolled in a high school as a test subject where he meets Chizuru Hishiro. As they spend more time together, they start to develop feelings for each other. ReLIFE is a unique anime that explores the complexities of romance and the importance of self-discovery.

My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru)

My Dress-Up Darling is a unique anime that explores the world of cosplay and the importance of being true to oneself.

My Dress-Up Darling is a romantic anime that tells the story of a high school student named Wakana Gojo who is obsessed with creating cosplay outfits. She meets a boy named Marin Kitagawa who is also interested in cosplay and the two develop a friendship that eventually turns into romance. My Dress-Up Darling is a unique anime that explores the world of cosplay and the importance of being true to oneself.

Masamune-kun's Revenge (Masamune-kun no Revenge)

Masamune-kun's Revenge is a fun and lighthearted anime that will make you laugh and feel all the feels.

Masamune-kun's Revenge is a romantic comedy anime that follows the story of Masamune Makabe, a high school student who was rejected by a girl named Aki Adagaki when he was younger. He decides to get revenge on her by making her fall in love with him and then dumping her. However, as he spends more time with her, he starts to develop real feelings for her. Masamune-kun's Revenge is a fun and lighthearted anime that will make you laugh and feel all the feels.