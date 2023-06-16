Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King casts its spell despite delay. Release date, time revealed

The highly anticipated Black Clover movie, titled "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King," is finally hitting the screens soon, bringing the beloved characters and enchanting world of Black Clover to life like never before. Originally scheduled for March, the movie had to face delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But fear not, as the release date is just around the corner.

Release date

On Friday, June 16, fans can embark on an exhilarating cinematic adventure with Asta and his magical companions. While the movie will have a theatrical release in Japan, international fans can catch all the action on Netflix, as the streaming platform has secured the rights to bring the film to a global audience. Although the exact release time on Netflix has not been confirmed, we can expect it to follow the usual pattern of new releases.

Release time

Pacific Time: 12:00 AM

Mountain Time: 1:00 AM

Central Time: 2:00 AM

Eastern Time: 3:00 AM

British Time: 8:00 AM

European Time: 9:00 AM

Indian Time: 12:30 PM

With a runtime of 112 minutes, "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" promises stunning animation, courtesy of Studio Pierrot, renowned for their work on beloved anime series like Naruto, Bleach, and Tokyo Ghoul. This visual spectacle is sure to captivate viewers and transport them into the fantastical world of Black Clover.

Even if you're new to the series, don't worry! The movie will introduce a brand-new story arc, focusing on the Wizard Kings of the past, making it an ideal starting point for newcomers to dive into the magical realm of Black Clover.

Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite voice actors reprising their roles, bringing their beloved characters to life on the big screen. With Gakuto Kajiwara as Asta, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno, Junichi Suwabe as Yami, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Julius Novachrono, the stellar cast will deliver powerful performances that will leave audiences spellbound.

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare to be swept away by the magic of "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King." It's a thrilling journey that fans won't want to miss, filled with action, adventure, and a dash of enchantment.

