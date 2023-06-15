Kanroji Mitsuri's Breath of Love technique in Demon Slayer season 3 describes the sensations of love as …

Loving the Love Hashira? You are not alone! With her vivacious personality, formidable strength, and spectacular dexterity, Kanroji Mitsuri has captured the hearts of all her viewers. Her fight sequences with their compelling visuals were one of the highlights of this season. Love Hashira Kanroji Mitsuri unleashes her strength in Demon Slayer season 3(Ufotable)

Mitsuri's Love-Breathing is a technique unique to her. She derived it from the Rengoku family's Flame-Breathing technique as love and desire are often associated with flames and fiery energy. The technique adopts an extreme rendition of quick strikes and distant-clearing attacks typically seen in Flame-Breathing. It utilises Mitsuri's unique physical abilities to develop a magnificent fighting style.

The Breath of Love technique has some of the fastest movements in the Demon Slayer Corps. So much so that a unique Nichiren blade had to be made for her that could match her speed and attacks. The whip-like sword is very similar to a real-life ancient Indian sword known as ‘urumi’.

Mitsuri named her all her Love-Breathing forms after two consistent themes; intense romantic feelings, and cats! Mitsuri owned a cat growing up and enjoys talking about cats with the Stone Hashira, Himejima Gyomei.

Love-Breathing First Form: Shivers of First Love is an attack where Mitsuri dashes forward and executes a series of extended whip slashes that curl around and through the target. The attack is supposed to imitate the electrifying sensation of shivers running through your body when you run into your love. It resembles Rengoku Koyjurou's rendition of Flame-Breathing First Form: Unknowing Fire.

Love-Breathing Second Form: Love Pangs is a forceful whip curl, crack and slash that induces a sudden sharp pain, similar to a pang of love. It is likely to be a modified version of Flame-Breathing Second Form: Rising Scorching Sun where the user slashes their sword in an upward arch.

Love-Breathing Third Form: Catlove Shower is a barrage of deadly arching attacks. Its effects resemble the overwhelmingness of a shower of love. It is once again similar to Flame-Breathing Third Form: Blazing Universe which is a downward arching slash.

Love-Breathing Fifth Form: Swaying Love, Wildclaw involves a backflip by Mitsuri while simultaneously whipping her blade forward. It creates both coverages as well as an opening while she faces a wide range of attacks. It embodies the push-pull between lovers as they deal with the intensity of emotions. Flame-Breathing Fifth Form: Flame Tiger has a similar aim with its strong sword slashes.

Love-Breathing Sixth Form: Cat-Legged Winds of Love is the last attack in Mitsuri's arsenal. She twirls upside down and delivers an onslaught of slashes that retract and extend rapidly. It refers to the abstract nature of love which cannot be seen but is experienced all around.

The Love-Breathing technique is perfectly suited for Mitsuri's flexibility, agility, and muscle strength. It also successfully draws upon her intense longing for love and acceptance and converts them into a fatal weapon.