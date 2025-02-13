Menu Explore
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Blue Lock Chapter 293: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 13, 2025 11:42 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 293 before its release.

The excitement surrounding Blue Lock is reaching new heights as the release date for Chapter 293 is about to be released. The previous chapter left fans on the edge of their seats, with Rin tailing Kaiser while Isagi and Kaiser executed cross runs to throw him off. Just as Kaiser was poised to score the decisive goal, Shidou made a game-changing clearance, only for Kunigami Rensuke to step in and save Bastard Munchen at the last moment.

Blue Lock Chapter 293 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 293 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 293 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 293 is scheduled to drop at midnight on Wednesday, February 19 (JST), but international fans will get to enjoy it a day earlier, on Tuesday, February 18, depending on their time zones. With release times varying across different countries, fans can check the table below to find out exactly when they can dive into the highly anticipated new chapter in their region.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayFebruary 18
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayFebruary 18
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 18
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 18
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 18
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 18
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayFebruary 19
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 19

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 293?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 293?

Blue Lock Chapter 293 is shaping up to be a thrilling continuation, with Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, and Michael Kaiser all eyeing the free ball. While both Kaiser and Rin seem focused on claiming it, all signs point to Isagi being the one to seize the moment and score the game-winning goal.

However, there's also the possibility that the chapter could shift focus to Alexis Ness, who might showcase his newly developed persona and playstyle by contributing to the match's final goal. Fans are in for an exciting glimpse into Ness' evolving abilities.

