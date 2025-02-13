Blue Lock Chapter 293: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

The excitement surrounding Blue Lock is reaching new heights as the release date for Chapter 293 is about to be released. The previous chapter left fans on the edge of their seats, with Rin tailing Kaiser while Isagi and Kaiser executed cross runs to throw him off. Just as Kaiser was poised to score the decisive goal, Shidou made a game-changing clearance, only for Kunigami Rensuke to step in and save Bastard Munchen at the last moment. Blue Lock Chapter 293 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 293 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 293 is scheduled to drop at midnight on Wednesday, February 19 (JST), but international fans will get to enjoy it a day earlier, on Tuesday, February 18, depending on their time zones. With release times varying across different countries, fans can check the table below to find out exactly when they can dive into the highly anticipated new chapter in their region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday February 18 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday February 18 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday February 18 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday February 18 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday February 19 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 19

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 293?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 293?

Blue Lock Chapter 293 is shaping up to be a thrilling continuation, with Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, and Michael Kaiser all eyeing the free ball. While both Kaiser and Rin seem focused on claiming it, all signs point to Isagi being the one to seize the moment and score the game-winning goal.

However, there's also the possibility that the chapter could shift focus to Alexis Ness, who might showcase his newly developed persona and playstyle by contributing to the match's final goal. Fans are in for an exciting glimpse into Ness' evolving abilities.