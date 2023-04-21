Boruto Manga takes a breather as Kishimoto and Ikemoto's work goes on hiatus. Fans anticipate plot twist

Fans of the popular Boruto manga series are in for a long wait, as the manga will be going on hiatus starting in the next issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine. According to the latest issue, the manga will return in October, which means fans will have to wait until at least late August for a new chapter. However, the English version of the latest chapter on Viz Media's app states that the manga will not return until September.

The hiatus news has left fans speculating on the reasons behind the break and what the new arc will bring. Boruto's manga storywriter Ukyō Kodachi and illustrator Mikio Ikemoto launched the sequel in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in May 2016, and it has been running monthly ever since.

Boruto, Naruto Next Generations (Masashi Kishimoto, Mikio Ikemoto, Ukyō Kodachi, Shueisha, Viz Media)

The manga has been well-received by fans and critics alike, with many praising its continuation of the popular Naruto series. The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime adaptation has also been popular, with "Part I" ending in March 2021 and "Part II" already green-lit.

While fans eagerly await the return of the manga, they can catch up on the latest Boruto anime episodes, which are available for streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is also releasing the anime on home video.

The Boruto manga hiatus news has sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media. Some are disappointed by the long wait but are still excited to see what the new arc will bring. Others are speculating that the hiatus could be due to creative differences or scheduling conflicts.

Despite the hiatus, fans remain dedicated to the Boruto series and eagerly await the return of the manga. Until then, they will have to be patient and continue to enjoy the anime adaptation.