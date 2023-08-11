Boruto's evolution: 'Two Blue Vortex' cover reveals striking new look

The wait is finally over for Boruto fans! Get ready to dive back into the Hidden Leaf village as the highly anticipated sequel, "Boruto: Two Blue Vortex," is set to hit shelves soon. The franchise has dropped a tantalizing glimpse of what's in store, with a first look at Boruto Uzumaki's older and more mature design.

New series unveiled: Boruto's journey continues

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After months of speculation, the Boruto saga is all set to make its triumphant return with "Boruto: Two Blue Vortex." The new series promises an exciting continuation of the story, taking us one step closer to the future Boruto envisioned. With the fate of the Hidden Leaf at stake, Boruto's journey is poised to captivate fans once more.

A sneak peek: Cover art teases the excitement ahead

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The excitement is palpable as Shueisha's upcoming V-Jump issue teases a special preview of the sequel. Slated for release on August 20th, the issue is dedicated to showcasing the beginning of Boruto's new adventures. The cover art itself is a visual treat, featuring none other than Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki.

Boruto's striking new appearance’s

The cover art gives us a long-awaited glimpse of Boruto's post-time skip look. Drawing inspiration from his mentor Sasuke, Boruto dons a sleek black cloak, a white button-up shirt, and casual black slacks. With his signature bolt necklace and a sword in hand, he embodies a powerful and confident demeanor. Notably, Boruto sports Sasuke's iconic headband, signifying his growth under Sasuke's tutelage.

The unveiling of a fated battle

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans have long been awaiting the ultimate showdown between Boruto and Kawaki, teased in the series' opening scene. This cover art intensifies the anticipation, hinting that this long-awaited battle is on the horizon.

Boruto's training and transformation

Intriguingly, the sequel's plot revolves around Boruto's training under Sasuke's guidance. Having been thrust into a world where he's believed to have defeated his own father, Boruto's journey to redemption and prowess takes center stage. This new chapter promises to explore his growth and the complex dynamics between characters.

Also Read | Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex - Release date, what to expect, and more

How to watch and read Boruto?

For those eager to catch up on Boruto's journey, the anime is available on platforms like Hulu and Crunchyroll. The manga can be enjoyed on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. The sequel promises a fresh perspective on the world of ninjas and the legacy that Boruto is determined to uphold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the countdown begins for the release of "Boruto: Two Blue Vortex," fans can hardly contain their excitement for the new series. With a dynamic blend of action, intrigue, and character development, Boruto's journey is set to captivate audiences all over again. Get ready for a thrilling ride back to the Hidden Leaf!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON