Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex - Release date, what to expect, and more

Naruto fans, rejoice! The highly anticipated return of Boruto is on the horizon, and it's coming back with a bang! After the sequel went on hiatus in April following the end of its first part, Boruto is making a grand reentrance with a new name and exciting developments. Boruto fans, get ready! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex returns in August 2023 with a time skip and new character transformations. The stakes are higher as mysteries unfold, and Sarada's fierce new look has fans buzzing.(Viz media)

Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex Promo

The first promo for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been unveiled, giving us a sneak peek into the world of this next chapter. Series creator Masashi Kishimoto, along with artist Mikio Ikemoto, promises to take Boruto to new depths, only for the characters to rise to new heights after each challenge.

The excitement doesn't stop there, as Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex is set to make its grand comeback in August 2023. But brace yourselves, because the series will feature a time skip that will undoubtedly shake things up. How much time has passed since Boruto left the Hidden Leaf Village? The poster hints at some answers as it showcases a stunning new design for Sarada.

What to expect from Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex?

Sarada, the talented Uchiha, has undergone a significant transformation during the time skip. With a chic, short pixie hairstyle and a pair of elegant earrings, she exudes an aura of maturity. Clad in a sleek black and red ensemble, including a choker and strapless top, Sarada's post-time skip look is a fierce blend of her heritage and modern style. Fans are eagerly awaiting the context behind her new appearance and how she's grown during this interval.

The stakes are higher than ever in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. After the events of the first part, Boruto Uzumaki's life was swapped with that of Kawaki, making him an outcast accused of the Hokage's murder. While everyone suspects Boruto, Sasuke, and Sarada see through the genjutsu, leading to a profound shift in their roles. Sarada remains in the village to train, while Sasuke takes his best friend's true son away for special training.

Read more on Boruto:

Where to read Boruto Part 2: Two Blue Vortex?

If you're new to Boruto, you can catch up on the action-packed sequel through the Shonen Jump app. Prepare yourself for an epic adventure as Boruto returns to confront new challenges and his own father's legacy.

In the world of ninjas, bonds will be tested, destinies forged, and secrets unveiled. Get ready for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex to blow your mind and remind you why this saga continues to captivate fans worldwide. The countdown to the epic return begins, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for our beloved characters!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON