BPO reveals complaint against Oshi no Ko fandom for cyber-bullying and toxic behaviour

The following article contains mentions of suicide and cyber-bullying.

Oshi no Ko(Doga Kobo)

The Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organisation (BPO) is a not-for-profit NGO that aims to improve broadcasting quality by promoting higher ethical standards and protecting basic human rights, all the while maintaining the freedom of speech and expression. The watchdog group conducts investigations into the complaints and ethical issues voiced against broadcasting content.

The popular Spring 2023 anime, Oshi no Ko, recently ended up on BPO's radar. In the sixth episode of the anime, a character attempts suicide due to excessive cyber-bullying. This storyline was exceedingly similar to the late wrestler, Hana Kimuri's demise. Hana Kimura had committed suicide after facing extreme cyber-bullying.

The victim's family expressed their discomfort and expressed their wish to have received a warning. The wrestler's mother mentioned that the words that the anime character was exposed to were exactly what her daughter had endured. “I can't overlook the fact that Hana's death is being used like free source material”, she commented.

A subset of the fandom was provoked by these comments. They defended the series and accused Kimura's mother of causing distress to the mangaka, Aka Akasaka. They alleged that these chapters were drafted much earlier than Kimura's suicide. Furthermore, they claimed that the actions of Kimura's mother could lead to the mangaka himself falling into depression or committing suicide. However, Kimura's mother has clarified that neither is she placing any blame on Akasaka nor does she ask for the series' termination.

The manga author himself has not addressed this issue yet. But before the episode premiered, Akasaka alluded to seeking inspiration from Hana Kimura's life. In an interview with Anime News Network, he stated, “With the spread of the internet, we live in a society where fans' voices are heard directly. I want people to know how young talents are being hurt, exploited, and suffering.”

The incident was brought to BPO's notice by a viewer who was concerned about harassment of the deceased wrestler's mother and the toxic behaviour displayed by certain fandom members.

Oshi no Ko is an isekai anime about a young doctor who, after his murder, is reincarnated as his favourite pop idol's son. The story follows his life as a teenager raised in the show-business industry. The anime explores the dark realities of the industries and is inspired by many real-life people and events that have taken place in the Japanese entertainment industry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

