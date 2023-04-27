Oshi no Ko Episode 3 - Akasaka exposes the dark side of showbiz through Kana’s and Sweet Tooth’s magaka’s experiences

In a rollercoaster of emotions, Oshi no Ko episode 3 takes us deeper into the tumultuous world of the entertainment industry, where dreams collide with reality and personal struggles come to the forefront. In a rollercoaster of emotions, Oshi no Ko episode 3 takes us deeper into the tumultuous world of the entertainment industry.(Doga Kobo)

The episode focuses on Kana's journey to stardom and the hardships she went through to get to where she is now. We see her learning how to be easy to work with to get jobs, which is definitely mentally tough for a child. Kana's character development is quite impressive, and the episode does a great job of showing her growth.

The episode also sheds light on the industry's darker side, with the live-action adaptation of the "Sweet Today" manga being a perfect example. An interesting tidbit for fans of Kaguya-sama: "Sweet Today," the manga being adapted in this episode, is the same one featured in Kaguya-sama Season 2, Episode 7. It looks like the Aka Akasaka Cinematic Universe is happening! But, unfortunately, the adaptation is a mangaka's worst nightmare. The mangaka is clearly unhappy with the adaptation, which was made to promote models rather than focus on acting talent, and it becomes clear that the industry is not always kind.

It's scary to see how hellbent Aqua is on finding out Ai's killer. Aqua spent four years of his childhood trying to crack Ai's phone password. Well, he did eventually brute force his way in and got the info he wanted. Aqua is determined to get justice for Ai, and his obsession is a reminder of how painful it is to lose someone you love.

Kana's interactions with Aqua are quite interesting. She invites him to a karaoke bar and to her place the same day they reunite, which might be a bit much. However, Kana's feelings towards Aqua are still unclear, and it's not entirely clear if she has a crush on him or if she just respects him as an actor. Aqua recognizes Kana's acting talent, and the two seem to have a good working relationship.

The episode also introduces Ruby and Kana, who immediately makes it known that she doesn't like or respect Kana in the slightest. It's clear that they're going to have a testy relationship, especially as they go to school with each other, with Aqua caught in the middle.

One of the highlights of the episode is Aqua's performance as a crazed stalker. It's ironic that he's playing this role, considering that a stalker killed his mother. The episode does a good job of showing Aqua's growth as a person and an actor. He's more pragmatic now and knows the type of show he's in. He also recognizes Kana's talent and understands her feelings about the industry.

Aqua becomes privy to a conversation between the show's director and some crew members, and he discovers that Kana is nothing more than a commodity for the producer to exploit and profit from using her name and image. Despite this being her first major role in years and a chance to make a comeback, Kana is reduced to being a mere tool in the cutthroat entertainment industry. This revelation is a tough pill to swallow, but it's a reality that many actors have to confront.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger, with Aqua determined to set things right and finish the show with a bang. Fans loved the ending theme starting even before Aqua's dialogue, adding to their anticipation for the next episode's revelations and Aqua's impact on the production.